Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

“Nigerian men are better than South African men” – South African Woman

A South African lady simply identified as @keyishoAmi has taken to her social media page to praise Nigerian men for being the best in taking care of women.

Sharing photos of a 2018 Volkswagen her Nigerian husband who is based in Soweto bought for her, she wrote;

When It Comes To Women, Nigerian Men Are The Kings Of taking care of Women in Africa” Nigerian men are greatest men I’ve ever had a relationship with. would love to get married to one if she can find one.

My Nigerian husband just bought me a Nice 2018 Volkswagens I love it.Despite the hatred and distrust by many South Africans on Nigerians living in South Africa.

I’ve been scared of what people will say. But funny enough, I love them and I am to married to one”. Nigerians men are better than South African men. Get Yourself a Nigerian Man and enjoy life #upnaijamen cool

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

My husband wasn’t rich when I met him – Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Shaku Shaku is a dance done by criminals – Twitter user claims

Cossy Orjiakor blasts a physically-challenged troll who attacked her for showing off her boobs on IG

Runtown to appear at Abuja High Court to give reasons he shouldn’t be sent to Prison

Jude Okoye reveals his first 4 nights in Lagos was spent under Ijora Bridge

Adekunle Gold asks Simi’s mum for her bride price; Simi’s mum reacts

Social Media Comedian mocks Laura Ikeji’s picture pose

Nina excited as she is set to graduate from IMSU

60 MUST-HAVE DIGITAL MARKETING TOOLS [INFOGRAPHIC]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *