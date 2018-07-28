Nigerian mom shed tears of joy after being flown to the United States by her son

A Nigerian man on Twitter revealed that he flew his mom, to the United States, and she just couldn’t stop crying and praying for him.

According to Twitter user @IamEtubo, his Nigerian mom cried all night and wouldn’t stop praying because she thought it was dream. His tweets reads;

“Guys!! Yesterday was the happiest day of my life! I brought my mom to UNITED states!! She cried all night and wouldn’t stop praying. She couldn’t sleep as she thought it was a dream!!! See ehn! My mom suffered, I told her it’s just the beginning.” “Update!!!! Mum playing candy crush on her iPhone”

Guys!! Yesterday was the happiest day of my life! I brought my mom to UNITED states!! She cried all night and wouldn’t stop praying. She couldn’t sleep as she thought it was a dream!!! See ehn! My mom suffered, I told her it’s just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/U8L32xBUco — Legendary Soul (@IamEtubo) July 27, 2018

Update!!!! Mum playing candy crush on her iPhone pic.twitter.com/qUzVpqAKX0 — Legendary Soul (@IamEtubo) July 27, 2018

Leave a Comment…

comments