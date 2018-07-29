Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headline Today;29th July

The Sun

Ortom to Oshiomhole: You’re party chairman, not union leader

Samuel Ortom, has fired back at the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, advising him to learn the difference between a party chairman and a union leader

Punch

I was so foolish I quarrelled with my wife for giving me girls –Omisore

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and advertising professional, Mr. Ipoola Omisore, shares his fatherhood journey with GBENGA ADENIJI.

Vanguard

DELTA 2019: My agenda for Sapele Constituency — Tuedor Jackson

Delta State House of Assembly aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Sapele Constituency, Tuedor Akpevwe Jackson, has promised to improve the living standard of his constituents should he be elected to represent them in 2019.

Thisday

Kwankwaso: Buhari‘ll Never Win in Kano

Former Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso Saturday said President Muhammadu Buhari would never win in the state contrary to the claim of the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.

Daily Times

Tambuwal, Saraki, others Was Bound To Leave APC – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has called Nigerians and the members of All Progressive Congress, APC over the defection of the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal as he was bound to leave the party because of his political ambition.

Daily Trust

FCT minister commissions Dei-Dei Ultra-Modern Market

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammed Musa Bello has commissioned the Dei-Dei Ultra-Modern Market and praised the leadership of Bwari Area Council for imbibing the spirit of continuity in completing a project started by a previous administration.

Tribune

Kwankwaso, others’ defections to PDP can’t constitute havoc to APC —Ganduje

Ganduje, in an interview with newsmen in Kano, on Friday, said: “We are not scared by their exit. Their defection does not constitute any havoc to our great party, the APC, at all levels. People should watch what will happen during the 2019 election.”

The Nation

Ekiti: One shot in violent clash over traditional festivals

One person was shot on Friday night as the celebration of Odun Oba and Olosunta traditional festivals in Ikere-Ekiti turned violent.

 

