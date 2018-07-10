Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th July

 

Punch

Plateau: Clark, Falae, Adebanjo, meet Danjuma over massacre

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has met with a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), over the killings in parts of the country.

Vanguard

APC waits as PDP, R-APC, ADC, 36 other parties sign MoU

ON JULY 10, 20181:09 AMIN HEADLINES, NEWS51 COMMENTS By Dirisu Yakubu & Omezia Ajayi ABUJA—Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was on his way back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after his proxies yesterday initialled an agreement between the party and 38 other parties to sack President Muhammadu Buhari from power

The Sun

2019: Zik would’ve supported Buhari if…– VON DG

Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said Nigeria’s first president, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, would have supported the  re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, if he was alive.

Thisday

Adeosun Applied for Exemption Certificate, Says NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to the alleged forgery of its Exemption Certificate by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, saying the minister actually applied for an exemption certificate.

Daily Times

Military hands Over 183 repentant teenage Boko Haram fighters to UN

No fewer than 183 teenagers, who were previously working with Boko Haram terrorists, have been handed over to the United Nations by the Nigerian Army. They were on Monday handed over to officials of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Maiduguri, the Borno State.

Guardian

2018 budget shortfalls, others may raise debt to N25 trillion

Shortfalls in the 2018 budget may worsen the nation’s debt status, pushing it to N25 trillion by the end of the year.Though the huge amount is far from the debt threshold when compared to a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $363 billion in 2017, it is three times more than the 2017 (N7.4 trillion) figure and about four times that of 2016 (N6.1 trillion). Notably, it costs about 45 per cent of the nation’s revenue.

Tribune

2019: It’s better for APC to stop Buhari ―Okupe

GIVEN the unfolding coalition in Nigerian politics, the All Progressive Congress (APC) will lose next year’s presidential election if they allow President Muhammadu Buhari to contest, former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Doyin Okupe says.

Leadership

Ex-Presidential Aide, Okupe, Wants Saraki To Run For Presidency

A chieftain of the Accord Party and former Presidential Spokesperson, Dr Doyin Okupe, has called on the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to leverage on his increasing popularity and contest the 2019 presidential election.

The Nation

Béninoise police detain 50 Nigerian students, parents claim

Over 50 Nigerian students are being wrongly detained in police stations in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin’s commercial capital, their parents claimed yesterday.


Tags

You may also like

Why it looks like Kemi Adeosun forged her NYSC certificate

22-year-old man films himself raping 13-year-old girl, gets 16 years jail sentence

Nigerian Man Buys A Benz For His Ex-Girlfriend, Explains Why (Photos)

Dog strangled by robbers in Delta State as its barking reportedly affected their operation

Young Nigerian woman dies three months after her wedding

Brazilian fans seen throwing eggs on bus of their National Team after World Cup exit (Video)

Ekiti Elections: Anyone arrested by Police will get N50k for each night spent in detention – Fayose

Chaos as Pastor Weds 17-year-old Girl without Her Family’s Consent

Lady Shocked After Investigating Boyfriend To See If He’s Faithful… (See Screenshot)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *