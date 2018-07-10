Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th July

Punch
Plateau: Clark, Falae, Adebanjo, meet Danjuma over massacre
The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has met with a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), over the killings in parts of the country.
Vanguard
APC waits as PDP, R-APC, ADC, 36 other parties sign MoU
ON JULY 10, 20181:09 AMIN HEADLINES, NEWS51 COMMENTS By Dirisu Yakubu & Omezia Ajayi ABUJA—Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was on his way back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after his proxies yesterday initialled an agreement between the party and 38 other parties to sack President Muhammadu Buhari from power
The Sun
2019: Zik would’ve supported Buhari if…– VON DG
Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said Nigeria’s first president, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, would have supported the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, if he was alive.
Thisday
Adeosun Applied for Exemption Certificate, Says NYSC
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to the alleged forgery of its Exemption Certificate by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, saying the minister actually applied for an exemption certificate.
Daily Times
Military hands Over 183 repentant teenage Boko Haram fighters to UN
No fewer than 183 teenagers, who were previously working with Boko Haram terrorists, have been handed over to the United Nations by the Nigerian Army. They were on Monday handed over to officials of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Maiduguri, the Borno State.
Guardian
2018 budget shortfalls, others may raise debt to N25 trillion
Shortfalls in the 2018 budget may worsen the nation’s debt status, pushing it to N25 trillion by the end of the year.Though the huge amount is far from the debt threshold when compared to a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $363 billion in 2017, it is three times more than the 2017 (N7.4 trillion) figure and about four times that of 2016 (N6.1 trillion). Notably, it costs about 45 per cent of the nation’s revenue.
Tribune
2019: It’s better for APC to stop Buhari ―Okupe
GIVEN the unfolding coalition in Nigerian politics, the All Progressive Congress (APC) will lose next year’s presidential election if they allow President Muhammadu Buhari to contest, former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Doyin Okupe says.
Leadership
Ex-Presidential Aide, Okupe, Wants Saraki To Run For Presidency
The Nation
Over 50 Nigerian students are being wrongly detained in police stations in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin’s commercial capital, their parents claimed yesterday.