Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th July

Punch

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has met with a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), over the killings in parts of the country.

Vanguard

ON JULY 10, 20181:09 AMIN HEADLINES, NEWS51 COMMENTS By Dirisu Yakubu & Omezia Ajayi ABUJA—Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was on his way back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after his proxies yesterday initialled an agreement between the party and 38 other parties to sack President Muhammadu Buhari from power

The Sun

Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said Nigeria’s first president, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, would have supported the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, if he was alive.

Thisday

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to the alleged forgery of its Exemption Certificate by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, saying the minister actually applied for an exemption certificate.

Daily Times

No fewer than 183 teenagers, who were previously working with Boko Haram terrorists, have been handed over to the United Nations by the Nigerian Army. They were on Monday handed over to officials of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Maiduguri, the Borno State.

Guardian

2018 budget shortfalls, others may raise debt to N25 trillion Shortfalls in the 2018 budget may worsen the nation’s debt status, pushing it to N25 trillion by the end of the year.Though the huge amount is far from the debt threshold when compared to a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $363 billion in 2017, it is three times more than the 2017 (N7.4 trillion) figure and about four times that of 2016 (N6.1 trillion). Notably, it costs about 45 per cent of the nation’s revenue.

Tribune

GIVEN the unfolding coalition in Nigerian politics, the All Progressive Congress (APC) will lose next year’s presidential election if they allow President Muhammadu Buhari to contest, former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Doyin Okupe says.

Leadership

A chieftain of the Accord Party and former Presidential Spokesperson, Dr Doyin Okupe, has called on the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to leverage on his increasing popularity and contest the 2019 presidential election.

The Nation