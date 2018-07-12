Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th July

Punch

There was drama in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday as Governor Ayo Fayose said he was brutalised by policemen who allegedly stormed the main entrance to the Ekiti State Government House to stop a rally by the Peoples Democratic Party.

Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC, has petitioned Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to invalidate the election of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, upon alleged irregularities at the convention where he emerged.

The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, wednesday in Abuja denied the impression that South Africans deliberately target Nigerians for killings, stressing that the killings involving Nigerians are rather perpetrated by criminals against all foreign nationals.

Senator Rowland Owie; erstwhile governorship candidate in Edo State and national leader of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) is known for his blunt views on Nigerian democracy and an advocate of peace. He speaks on a number of national issues including the 2019 election, the anti-graft war and killings across the country.

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. General Suleiman Kazaure, on Wednesday warned corps members participating in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti not to indulge in electoral malpractice.

A socio-cultural organisation, Benin National Congress, BNC, yesterday warned that the federal government’s lackadaisical attitude in including Benin youths into the amnesty programme may provoke the youths into militancy.

THE Labour Party on Wednesday disowned the purported coalition led by the People Democratic Party (PDP), and the Reformed-All Progressive Congress (R-APC).

Adeyemi Alao, the boyfriend of Miss Khadijat Oluboyo, the slain daughter of former Ondo State Deputy Governor Lasisi Oluboyo, has denied involvement in her death.