Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th July

Punch

Drama as Fayose weeps, claims he was beaten by policemen

There was drama in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday as Governor Ayo Fayose said he was brutalised by policemen who allegedly stormed the main entrance to the Ekiti State Government House to stop a rally by the Peoples Democratic Party.

Vanguard

R-APC petitions INEC to invalidate Oshiomhole, 17 others’ election as APC national officers

Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC, has petitioned Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to invalidate the election of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, upon alleged irregularities at the convention where he emerged.

Thisday

Ramaphosa: Nigerians Not Deliberately Targeted for Killing in South Africa

The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, wednesday in Abuja denied the impression that South Africans deliberately target Nigerians for killings, stressing that the killings involving Nigerians are rather perpetrated by criminals against all foreign nationals.

The Sun

Nigerians, including APC members must unite to send Buhari packing – Owie

Senator Rowland Owie; erstwhile governorship candidate in Edo State and national leader of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) is known for his blunt views on Nigerian democracy and an advocate of peace. He speaks on a number of national issues including the 2019 election, the anti-graft war and killings across the country.

Daily Times

Ekiti poll: NYSC DG warns corps members against electoral malpractice

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. General Suleiman Kazaure, on Wednesday warned corps members participating in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti not to indulge in electoral malpractice.

Daily Trust

Labour Party dissociates self from PDP coalition

Labour Party (LP) has disassociated  itself from the coalition of about 40 political parties gearing to defeat the APC come 2019 polls.

Leadership

Amnesty Programme: Don’t Provoke Us Into Militancy, BNC Tells FG

A socio-cultural organisation, Benin National Congress, BNC, yesterday warned that the federal government’s lackadaisical attitude in including Benin youths into the amnesty programme may provoke the youths into militancy.

Tribune

Labour Party disowns PDP, R-APC coalition

THE Labour Party on Wednesday disowned the purported coalition led by the People Democratic Party (PDP), and the Reformed-All Progressive Congress (R-APC).

The Nation

Suspect: I didn’t kill ex-Ondo deputy governor’s daughter

Adeyemi Alao, the boyfriend of Miss Khadijat Oluboyo, the slain daughter of former Ondo State Deputy Governor Lasisi Oluboyo, has denied involvement in her death.


