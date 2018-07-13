Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th July

Punch

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said his administration needed more money to fix the appalling infrastructure he inherited on assumption of office.

Vanguard

The Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Mr Jackson Adebayo, has said campaign by the PDP ended on Thursday July 12, 2018 at 11pm.

The Sun

An aspirant for the 2019 presidential poll, under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Jerry Gana, has warned that Nigeria is facing an existential threat in the proportion comparable to the end of Biafra war.

Thisday

Apparently responding to the growing condemnation of its forceful dispersal of supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that gathered in front of Government House, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State for an address by the state Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday, the police Thursday said the action was a mistake that would not be allowed to happen again.

Daily Times

“A former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the action of the police in Ekiti on Wednesday which led to use of tear-gas to disperse supporters of Governor Ayo Fayose and his party, PDP.”

Guardian

PDP storms National Assembly, INEC headquarters, demands fair Ekiti poll The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday staged a protest at the National Assembly against what it described as excesses by the Federal Government and assault on democracy in connivance with security agencies.The demonstration came on the heels of Wednesday’s encounter between PDP supporters and policemen in Ekiti State.

Daily Trust

The APC has rejected the claim by the PDP that policemen were drafted to Ekiti State to harass its supporters in tomorrow’s governorship election in favour of the APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Tribune

The Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC) on Thursday dragged the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and 53 others before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Leadership

All is set for the Abuja Light Rail Project to commence operations as President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commissioned the project 11 years after it was launched by the federal government in 2007. The President Buhari commended the Chinese Government for its investment in Nigeria’s economy.

The Nation