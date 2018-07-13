Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th July

Punch
We need more money to fix poor infrastructure —Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said his administration needed more money to fix the appalling infrastructure he inherited on assumption of office.
Vanguard
Ekiti PDP ends campaign, dissociates self from any other campaigns
The Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Mr Jackson Adebayo, has said campaign by the PDP ended on Thursday July 12, 2018 at 11pm.
The Sun
2019: Nigeria’ll implode if Buhari returns – Gana
An aspirant for the 2019 presidential poll, under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Jerry Gana, has warned that Nigeria is facing an existential threat in the proportion comparable to the end of Biafra war.
Thisday
Ekiti: Police Say Teargassing of Crowd, a Mistake, Assure it Won’t Happen Again
Apparently responding to the growing condemnation of its forceful dispersal of supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that gathered in front of Government House, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State for an address by the state Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday, the police Thursday said the action was a mistake that would not be allowed to happen again.
Daily Times
Atiku, Jonathan React To Fayose’s Ordeal
“A former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the action of the police in Ekiti on Wednesday which led to use of tear-gas to disperse supporters of Governor Ayo Fayose and his party, PDP.”
Guardian
PDP storms National Assembly, INEC headquarters, demands fair Ekiti poll
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday staged a protest at the National Assembly against what it described as excesses by the Federal Government and assault on democracy in connivance with security agencies.The demonstration came on the heels of Wednesday’s encounter between PDP supporters and policemen in Ekiti State.
Daily Trust
APC picks holes over PDP claim
The APC has rejected the claim by the PDP that policemen were drafted to Ekiti State to harass its supporters in tomorrow’s governorship election in favour of the APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.
Tribune
R-APC drags Oshiomhole 53 others to court, wants APC election voided
The Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC) on Thursday dragged the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and 53 others before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.
Leadership
Abuja Light Rail Begins Operation 11 Years After
All is set for the Abuja Light Rail Project to commence operations as President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commissioned the project 11 years after it was launched by the federal government in 2007. The President Buhari commended the Chinese Government for its investment in Nigeria’s economy.
The Nation
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday threw jabs at each other over tomorrow’s governorship election in Ekiti State.