Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th July

Punch

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has said the party, if it wins the presidential election in 2019, will probe the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on the way it spent the $322m looted funds recovered from the late dictator, Sani Abacha.

Vanguard

NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said those who oppose the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari are the ones talking about legacy parties ahead the 2019 general elections.

Thisday

The Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday in Abuja said he met with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa to thank him for dispatching a high profile delegation to the funeral of his mother penultimate weekend.

Daily Times

AS the people of Ekiti State in South West Nigeria get ready to go to the poll tomorrow to elect their next governor to succeed the incumbent, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised its members in the state not to be intimidated by whatever the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the ruling party at the centre may want to do to intimidate them, as the party was ready to confront the APC or its agents and ensure a free and fair election in the state.

Daily Trust

The Nigerian Youth Impact Movement (NYIM) has strongly frowned at the recent comment by Governor Aminu Tambuwal, blaming leadership failure on killings in the country.

The Sun

A former Minister of Science and Technology and one time Adjutant General and Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Major-General Sam Momah, in this interview warned that Nigeria may cease to exist as a country if nothing is done to restructure it. Adding that, Nigeria may soon break up.

Leadership

The long awaited July governorship election is finally here and this morning, the electorate of Ekiti State will troop out in the hundreds of thousands to elect a helmsman, who will be in charge of their affairs for another four years, beginning from October, 16, when the tenure of the incumbent governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, will lapse.

Tribune

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary for Osun State fixed for next week Thursday for the September 22 election, party members are still uncertain on the option the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee would use to conduct the primary.

The Nation

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has met with Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso in his latest round of peace talks with aggrieved members of the party.