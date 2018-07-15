Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th July

Punch

Vanguard

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has won the governorship election according to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in majority of the 16 local councils in the state

Thisday

The national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to deliver quality leadership and foster national unity. Secondus said Buhari…

Daily Trust

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state says he’s winning the ongoing polls, a huge disconnect given he’s not standing election.

Leadership

Meeting Wareez Olamilekan Kareem at the Ayowole Academy of Arts at Oke-Odo community of Lagos was exciting. Kareem, who drew a portrait of the French President Emmanuel Macron, in this interview with Samuel Abulude, speaks on his dreams and encounter with the French President.

Tribune

MANY people were feared killed and properties worth billions of naira destroyed by flood, on Friday, following a torrential rain in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Nation