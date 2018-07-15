Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th July

Punch
Fayemi wins as APC, PDP woo voters with cash
The All Progressives Congress candidate in the Ekiti State governorship election, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has won the poll held on Saturday.
Vanguard
Breaking: Fayemi wins Ekiti election with 197,462 votes
The All Progressives Congress, (APC) candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has won the governorship election according to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in majority of the 16 local councils in the state
Thisday
Secondus: PDP’s Worst Presidential Aspirant Better than Buhari
The national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to deliver quality leadership and foster national unity. Secondus said Buhari…
Daily Trust
Fayose not standing Ekiti vote, but says he’s winning (video)
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state says he’s winning the ongoing polls, a huge disconnect given he’s not standing election.
Leadership
My Legs Shook As I Drew The Portrait Of French President – Kareem
Meeting Wareez Olamilekan Kareem at the Ayowole Academy of Arts at Oke-Odo community of Lagos was exciting. Kareem, who drew a portrait of the French President Emmanuel Macron, in this interview with Samuel Abulude, speaks on his dreams and encounter with the French President.
Tribune
Many feared dead, scores missing as flood wreaks havoc in Ogun
MANY people were feared killed and properties worth billions of naira destroyed by flood, on Friday, following a torrential rain in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
The Nation
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in yesterday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was the clear winner in Governor Ayodele Fayose’s Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area, where many had expected Professor Eleka of the PDP to have a walk over.