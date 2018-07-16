Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th July

Punch

Fayemi’s victory, referendum on Buhari’s performance – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the victory of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, as an indication that Nigerians will accept President Muhammadu Buhari during next year’s presidential election.

Vanguard

Ekiti election worst political robbery in Nigeria — Wike

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State,  yesterday described the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election as the “worst political robbery” in Nigeria’s democratic history.

The Sun

Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains

The build-up to the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election was highly dramatic. Act One, Scene One: Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, urges the electorate to vote for Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Thisday

Boko Haram Ambush: 23 Soldiers, Eight Trucks Missing

No fewer than 23 Nigerian soldiers were yet to be accounted for yesterday, after Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Daily Times

Gbajabiamila has clearly lost the people’s trust, I will defeat him in 2019, Banjo

An All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives aspirant, Hon Aderemi Banjo has applauded Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her development programmes and opportunities to the grassroots level of Lagos State.

Guardian

Fayemi’s victory an endorsement of Buhari administration, says FG

The Federal Government yesterday described the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Ekiti governorship election as a referendum on the performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, declaring: “Nigerians have given their verdict.

Daily Trust

Sell, spray, mutilate banknotes,go to Jail, CBN Warns Nigerians

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the weekend in Ibadan assured economic agents such as the marketers, merchants, shopping malls, supermarkets of the bank’s continuous injection of huge volumes of the banknotes into the circulation.

Tribune

Ekiti: Stay calm, Atiku tells PDP supporters

FORMER Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stay peaceful following the defeat of the party’s candidate in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

Leadership

Cyber-terrorists Out To Frustrate Relocation Of IDPs Back Home – SHAC

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has described  the report in a section of the media alleging that some elements of the Boko Haram sect are active and currently hoisting their flags in some parts of north eastern region of Nigeria as fake, ridiculous and totally unacceptable in the face of efforts by stakeholders to relocate IDPs back to their abodes.

The Nation

God has liberated Ekiti from slavery, says Fayemi

Staging a victory rally in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, Governor-elect Kayode fayemi said God had liberated the state from slavery with his victory.


