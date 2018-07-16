Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th July

Punch

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the victory of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, as an indication that Nigerians will accept President Muhammadu Buhari during next year’s presidential election.

Vanguard

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday described the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election as the “worst political robbery” in Nigeria’s democratic history.

The Sun

The build-up to the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election was highly dramatic. Act One, Scene One: Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, urges the electorate to vote for Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Thisday

No fewer than 23 Nigerian soldiers were yet to be accounted for yesterday, after Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Daily Times

An All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives aspirant, Hon Aderemi Banjo has applauded Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her development programmes and opportunities to the grassroots level of Lagos State.

Guardian

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the weekend in Ibadan assured economic agents such as the marketers, merchants, shopping malls, supermarkets of the bank’s continuous injection of huge volumes of the banknotes into the circulation.



Tribune

FORMER Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stay peaceful following the defeat of the party’s candidate in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

Leadership

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has described the report in a section of the media alleging that some elements of the Boko Haram sect are active and currently hoisting their flags in some parts of north eastern region of Nigeria as fake, ridiculous and totally unacceptable in the face of efforts by stakeholders to relocate IDPs back to their abodes.

The Nation