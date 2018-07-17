Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th July

Punch

EFCC disowns tweet on Fayose

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has disowned a recent gloating tweet that announced the imminent revival of a criminal case against outgoing Governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose. In a statement on Monday night, spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said the purported tweet does not represent the views of the EFCC

Vanguard

Oando refutes Volpi’s claim on London arbitration ruling

Oando Plc has said it is not true that the London Court of International Arbitration, LCIA, ordered its Group Chief Executive, Mr Adewale Tinubu, and Deputy Group Chief Executive, Mr. Omamofe Boyo, to pay $680 million to Gabriel Volpi, the owner of Ansbury Investment Incorporated…

The Nation

Ekiti election: INEC dares Olusola to head for court

Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in last Saturdays election got yesterday a reply to his threat to challenge the result in court.The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

Thisday

FIFA Passes the Ball to Qatar for 2022 World Cup

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, took part in a ceremony to hand over the role of FIFA World Cup hosts from Russia to Qatar on Sunday in Moscow. The trio gathered in the Georgievsky Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace