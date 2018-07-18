Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th July

Punch

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead, the incumbent CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, confirmed it on Wednesday.

Vanguard

Your programmes capable of transforming Nigeria, IBB tells PDP’s Turaki

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential Aspirant, Barrister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), yesterday paid a private visit to Former military…

ThisDay

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in The Hague, Netherlands, assured the International Criminal Court (ICC) that his administration would deploy every power within its reach to conduct free, fair and violence-free polls in 2019.

Guardian

The aggregate cost of the 2019 elections is estimated at N242,445,322,600.00, but only N164,104,792,065.00 will be spent for urgent needs of the polls because of funds constraints,” President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed yesterday.

Daily Times

The Delta Central Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, has reacted to a resolution of the House of Representatives to suspend him for 180 days. Mr Omo-Agege…

Leadership



The mobile telecommunications ecosystem will add more than $150 billion in value to sub-saharan Africa’s economy by 2022, equivalent to almost eight per cent of regional gross domestic product (GDP).

The Authority

Tribune Ekiti update: Observers say July 14 poll falls short of global standards, commend INEC The Police Command in Kaduna State on Tuesday confirmed the killing of two officers during gun battle with bandits in Tabanni village on Birnin Gwari – Funtua road. A coalition of domestic and international election observers accredited to observe the July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti State, on Tuesday, while addressing newsmen at the Pathfinders Hotel in Ado Ekiti, state capital said th

e…

The Nation

Over 500 houses were destroyed and more than 1,000 people rendered homeless.