Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th July

Punch
Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 76
A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead, the incumbent CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, confirmed it on Wednesday.
Vanguard
Your programmes capable of transforming Nigeria, IBB tells PDP’s Turaki
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential Aspirant, Barrister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), yesterday paid a private visit to Former military…
ThisDay
Buhari at ICC, Promises to Conduct Credible, Violence-free Polls in 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in The Hague, Netherlands, assured the International Criminal Court (ICC) that his administration would deploy every power within its reach to conduct free, fair and violence-free polls in 2019.
Guardian
Buhari demands N242b for 2019 elections
The aggregate cost of the 2019 elections is estimated at N242,445,322,600.00, but only N164,104,792,065.00 will be spent for urgent needs of the polls because of funds constraints,” President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed yesterday.
Daily Times
Omo-Agege Attacks Saraki, House Of Reps Over Fresh Suspension Moves
The Delta Central Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, has reacted to a resolution of the House of Representatives to suspend him for 180 days. Mr Omo-Agege…
Leadership
The mobile telecommunications ecosystem will add more than $150 billion in value to sub-saharan Africa’s economy by 2022, equivalent to almost eight per cent of regional gross domestic product (GDP).
The Authority
Bandits kill 2 police officers in Birnin Gwari
Ekiti update: Observers say July 14 poll falls short of global standards, commend INEC
A coalition of domestic and international election observers accredited to observe the July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti State, on Tuesday, while addressing newsmen at the Pathfinders Hotel in Ado Ekiti, state capital said th
e…
The Nation
Katsina flood death toll hits 52
Over 500 houses were destroyed and more than 1,000 people rendered homeless.