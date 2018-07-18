Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th July

Punch

Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 76

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead, the incumbent CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, confirmed it on Wednesday.

Vanguard

Your programmes capable of transforming Nigeria, IBB tells PDP’s Turaki
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential Aspirant, Barrister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), yesterday paid a private visit to Former military…

ThisDay

Buhari at ICC, Promises to Conduct Credible, Violence-free Polls in 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in The Hague, Netherlands, assured the International Criminal Court (ICC) that his administration would deploy every power within its reach to conduct free, fair and violence-free polls in 2019.

Guardian

Buhari demands N242b for 2019 elections

The aggregate cost of the 2019 elections is estimated at N242,445,322,600.00, but only N164,104,792,065.00 will be spent for urgent needs of the polls because of funds constraints,” President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed yesterday.

Daily Times 

Omo-Agege Attacks Saraki, House Of Reps Over Fresh Suspension Moves

The Delta Central Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, has reacted to a resolution of the House of Representatives to suspend him for 180 days. Mr Omo-Agege…

Leadership


The mobile telecommunications ecosystem will add more than $150 billion in value to sub-saharan Africa’s economy by 2022, equivalent to almost eight per cent of regional gross domestic product (GDP).

The Authority 

Bandits kill 2 police officers in Birnin Gwari

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Tuesday confirmed the killing of two officers during gun battle with bandits in Tabanni village on Birnin Gwari – Funtua road.Tribune

Ekiti update: Observers say July 14 poll falls short of global standards, commend INEC

A coalition of domestic and international election observers accredited to observe the July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti State, on Tuesday, while addressing newsmen at the Pathfinders Hotel in Ado Ekiti, state capital said th

e…

The Nation

Katsina flood death toll hits 52

Over 500 houses were destroyed and more than 1,000 people rendered homeless.


You may also like

Mbappe Donates Entire World Cup Money to Charity

Girl Arrested After Hugging Male Singer On Stage In Saudi Arabia

Angry Man Sets Himself On Fire In His Car After Heated Argument

Man Who Killed His Girlfriend Breaks Down Before Being Remanded In Prison

Nigerian Women Now Leading In Pools Betting (Photos)

Apostle Suleman Slams Presidency Over Failed Prophecy Of Ekiti Election

Twitter Users Share Stories Of Why Hospitals Insist On Payment First, Says Patients Refuse To Pay After Treatment

How To Spot Fake SARS Officials Terrorizing Lagos State!

3-year-old pupil disappears during her school’s graduation ceremony in Anambra state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *