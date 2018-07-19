Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th July

Punch
Buhari govt confused, incompetent to stem killings, says Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again attacked the Federal Government, stating that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is incompetent and incapable of addressing the killings and poverty in the country.
Vanguard
Police nab gangsters that ambushed police team
POLICE detectives have trailed and apprehended two members of a criminal gang, who waylaid and attacked Dragon 28 Team of the Delta State Command, covering Emevor-Ughelli Road, injuring…
The Nation
Saraki, Wike, Tambuwal , Ortom in defection talks
It was meant to be a gathering to pray for a politician’s mother, but yesterday’s session in Ilorin was more than that.
ThisDay
Again, Over 30 Killed in Zamfara Villages
At least 30 persons were reportedly killed by cattle rustling and kidnapping gangs during raids on villages in Zamfara State on Tuesday, residents told AFP yesterday
Guardian
Senate begins probe of lease renewal in oil, gas sector
The Senate yesterday resolved to probe all issues connected with the ongoing lease renewal in oil and gas sector being undertaken by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).
The Sun
Lagosians groan as trucks continue to block Apapa-Oshodi expressway
Daily Times
Plateau killings: STF parades 7 suspected killer herdsmen
The Military Task Force in Jos, Plateau State otherwise known as Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has paraded seven suspects in connection with the recent killings in the local communities of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.