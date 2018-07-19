Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th July

Punch

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again attacked the Federal Government, stating that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is incompetent and incapable of addressing the killings and poverty in the country.

POLICE detectives have trailed and apprehended two members of a criminal gang, who waylaid and attacked Dragon 28 Team of the Delta State Command, covering Emevor-Ughelli Road, injuring…

It was meant to be a gathering to pray for a politician’s mother, but yesterday’s session in Ilorin was more than that.

At least 30 persons were reportedly killed by cattle rustling and kidnapping gangs during raids on villages in Zamfara State on Tuesday, residents told AFP yesterday

The Senate yesterday resolved to probe all issues connected with the ongoing lease renewal in oil and gas sector being undertaken by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Lagos residents are calling on the state and Federal Government to beef up measures in solving the problem of constant gridlock on the entire stretch of the Apapa Oshodi

Plateau killings: STF parades 7 suspected killer herdsmen

The Military Task Force in Jos, Plateau State otherwise known as Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has paraded seven suspects in connection with the recent killings in the local communities of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

