Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th July

Punch
Presidency says Northern elders, others selfish, shedding crocodile tears
The Presidency on Friday came down hard on some leaders who recently faulted the way President Muhamamdu Buhari is handling the nation’s seDon’t Defect, Buhari Urges Sarakicurity challenges, describing them as selfish leaders.
Vanguard
Breaking: Twitter appoints Okonjo-Iweala to board of Directors
Social media giant,Twitter Inc., has announced the appointment of Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to its board.
ThisDay
Don’t Defect, Buhari Urges Saraki
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday made deft moves to avert an impending exodus of its bigwigs to the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Sun
Fayemi can start his probe now, his vendetta mission’ll consume him – Ekiti govt.
The Ekiti State Government has challenged the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to begin his probe of the Ayodele Fayose-led government now instead of waiting till October 16 that he will be sworn in, saying; “it is obvious that he will be consumed in his vendetta mission and rather than grandstanding, Fayemi should first seek legitimacy for his stolen mandate. ”
Daily Times
Ekiti Guber: PDP NWC gets hard facts, reconfirms INEC doctored resultsThe National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a crucial meeting Tuesday night received and reviewed all facts relating to the July 14, Ekiti state governorship election.
Daily Trust
Osun gov’ship: APC aspirant faults direct primary option
A governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in Osun State, Mr Kunle Adegoke, has faulted the leadership of the party for opting for direct primary election without proper planning..
Tribune
Ekiti: We contested against INEC, security
THE National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the party contested against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies and not All Progressives Congress (APC).
Leadership
Ondo Police Nab Ex-convict Who Stole 35 Vehicles
Ondo State Police Command, yesterday, paraded a notorious car snatcher, Mr Adeyemi Adeoye, for alleged vehicles’ theft in Ondo State.
The Nation
One die, two injured as train averts bus collusion
At least one hanger-on has been confirmed dead and two others injured after a train averted a collusion with an abandoned commercial bus.