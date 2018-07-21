Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st July

Punch

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the much-awaited Bayelsa State International Airport, located at Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, will be ready on August 27, 2018.

Vanguard

Chief Segun Odegbami declared for the Labour Party during the week. Here is Odegbami’s political diary, as recorded by the footballer-turned politician himself.

The Sun

Sometime ago, Umar Labdo Muhammad, a Professor of Islamic Political Thoughts at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, came under fire for his view that Benue State belongs to the Fulani by conquest.

ThisDay

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to perish the thought of trying to use the ‘unveiling’ of a nonexistent national carrier to beguile Nigerians now that election is around the corner, as such ruse cannot yield any dividend.

Daily Times

To ease the suffering of motorists and commuters in the Apapa area of Lagos, the Lagos State Police Command in synergy with relevant transport agencies on Thursday concluded to launch Operation Restore Sanity on the axis.

New Telegraph

A 23-year-old suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ Commander, Mayinta Modu, has said that he received N30,000 as payment for coordinating and participating in the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls. Modu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday at the Borno State Police Command, Maiduguri.

Guardian

One of Super Eagles’ revelations at the just concluded Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ogenekaro Etebo, is not ready to join ‘the enemies’ in pulling down the out-going President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

Tribune

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that it is a thing of joy for Nigeria to lend a helping hand to any African country in distress.

Leadership

Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola has been declared winner of the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary, ahead of the 22 September election in the state.

The Nation

There were strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress and governors are considering juicy offers for the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to prevent his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).