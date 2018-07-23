Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd July

Punch

The Senator representing Ogun East at the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has blamed the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State on the arrogance of incumbent Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Eight people were killed at a mosque in northeast Nigeria on Monday when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives, a civilian militia member and a local resident said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got yesterday a reply to its threat to boycott next year’s elections.

The chieftain of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and gubernatorial candidate Alh Abubakar Mohammed Sadiq has urged the people of Sokoto state to support the party so that it will clinched power come 2019.

A group operating under the aegis of All Progressive Congress (APC), Elders and Stakeholders of Barkin Ladi, Jos North, Jos South and Riyom Local Government.

PDP summons emergency NEC for Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) for Monday.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, has admonished Nigerians in Diaspora to stop depending on social media for news about the country. Mohammed gave the admonition in Washington at a meeting with Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, the Nigeria’s Ambassador to USA, and the Embassy’s members of staff. The meeting was on the sideline..

PDP Considers Change of Name Ahead of 2019 General Election

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has resolved to change its name ahead of the 2019 general election. Since the 2015 polls, which saw the party’s ouster at the federal level and some states, the PDP has lost many other elections. With the most recent being the Ekiti governorship election, PDP lost gubernatorial elections…

In a bid to cement the grand alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and members of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), the leadership of both groups have entered into a fresh

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday pushed forward its agenda for retrieval of power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), holding a meeting of its National Caucus last night, preparatory to today’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, to consider a demand by its allies for…