Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th July

Offa robberies: Police invitation, plot to prevent me fromdumping APC ‘ Saraki
President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has described the invitation to him by the Nigeria Police to report to a station in Guzape over their investigation of the armed robbery in Offa, Kwara State, as “a mere afterthought which is designed to achieve political purpose.”
Vanguard
Investigate death of Apapa LGA chairman, Lagos PDP tasks IGP
LAGOS’LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, yesterday, called on the Inspector General of Police to conduct a thorough, unbiased and professional investigation into the death of the Apapa Local Government Area Chairman of the party, Mr. Adeniyi Borishade, and others who sustained several injuries.
The Nation
Breaking: DSS, EFCC operatives besiege Ekweremadus Abuja residence
Officials of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday morning laid siege to the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Abuja
This Day
Pinnick Thanks President Buhari for Averting Problems for Nigeria
The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, for his fatherly intervention to restore the leadership of the federation and bring sanity back to Nigeria football.
Guardian
APC senators may unseat Saraki today
There are indications that the reign of Senator Bukola Saraki as the president of the Nigerian Senate may come to an end today if plans by a group of senators materialise.
The Sun
Aregbesola’s office up in flames
The office of Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, was, on Monday evening, razed by fire.
Daily Trust
Police lay siege on Saraki’s residence, block Sarakis convoy
Policemen on Tuesday morning blocked the convoy of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki at Lake Chad Junction, Maitama, Abuja.
Leadership
Why Lawmakers Are Against Excecutive Order 006 ‘ Hon. Chinda
Kingsley Chinda represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State. He is Chairman, Public Accounts Committee
Tribune
BREAKING: Buhari meets Kwankwaso, other senators in Aso Rock
Against the backdrop of police summons for Senate President Bukola Saraki, President Muhammadu Buhari has met with some senators led by Rabiu Kwankwaso in an apparent bid to convince them to remain in the ruling..
Premium Times
Kashamu reacts to PDP expulsion, says party lawless, undemocratic
The lawmaker said no due process was followed as enshrined in the Constitution of the party.