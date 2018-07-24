Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th July

Punch

Offa robberies: Police invitation, plot to prevent me fromdumping APC ‘ Saraki

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has described the invitation to him by the Nigeria Police to report to a station in Guzape over their investigation of the armed robbery in Offa, Kwara State, as “a mere afterthought which is designed to achieve political purpose.”

Vanguard

Investigate death of Apapa LGA chairman, Lagos PDP tasks IGP

LAGOS’LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, yesterday, called on the Inspector General of Police to conduct a thorough, unbiased and professional investigation into the death of the Apapa Local Government Area Chairman of the party, Mr. Adeniyi Borishade, and others who sustained several injuries.

The Nation

Breaking: DSS, EFCC operatives besiege Ekweremadus Abuja residence

Officials of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday morning laid siege to the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Abuja

This Day

Pinnick Thanks President Buhari for Averting Problems for Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, for his fatherly intervention to restore the leadership of the federation and bring sanity back to Nigeria football.

Guardian

APC senators may unseat Saraki today

There are indications that the reign of Senator Bukola Saraki as the president of the Nigerian Senate may come to an end today if plans by a group of senators materialise.

The Sun

Aregbesola’s office up in flames

The office of Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, was, on Monday evening, razed by fire.

Daily Trust

Police lay siege on Saraki’s residence, block Sarakis convoy

Policemen on Tuesday morning blocked the convoy of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki at Lake Chad Junction, Maitama, Abuja.

Leadership

Why Lawmakers Are Against Excecutive Order 006 ‘ Hon. Chinda

Kingsley Chinda represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State. He is Chairman, Public Accounts Committee

Tribune

BREAKING: Buhari meets Kwankwaso, other senators in Aso Rock

Against the backdrop of police summons for Senate President Bukola Saraki, President Muhammadu Buhari has met with some senators led by Rabiu Kwankwaso in an apparent bid to convince them to remain in the ruling..

Premium Times

Kashamu reacts to PDP expulsion, says party lawless, undemocratic


The lawmaker said no due process was followed as enshrined in the Constitution of the party.


