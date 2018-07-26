Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th July

Punch

Offa robberies: Again, Saraki writes IG, denies links with suspects


Eniola Akinkuotu and Leke Baiyewu For the second time, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has written to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, in response to his invitation to appear for an interrogation over the allegations made against him by armed robbery suspects who attacked banks in Offa, Kwara State.

Vanguard

APC chieftain slams Dickson over frequent travels


A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, in Bayelsa State, has mocked the state governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, over his alleged frequent trips outside the state, saying the trips are wasteful and affecting the good governance of the state.

The Nation

Calls for Sarakis expulsion as Buhari meets senators


Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara got a piece of advice yesterday- resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC) or be expelled.The advice came from Senate Committee on Police Affairs Chairman Abu Ibrahim, an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari in the upper chamber and APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena.Ibrahim said the failure of Saraki and Dogara to leave the party would lead to their expulsion.

ThisDay

More Troubles for APC as Ortom Finally Defects to PDP


Buhari meets 40 ruling party’s senators, Saraki absent Ararume, Madumere, Izunaso prepare to leave in Imo PDP Hails Benue gov, urges others to join THE FULL LIST OF FEDERAL LAWMAKERS Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Omololu Ogunmade, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi The gale of defections continued to sweep through the yard of the..

Guardian

Army seeks partnership with associations to end insurgency


The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, has urged trade unions and co-operative societies in Borno State to support the military to end Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. A statement in Maiduguri yesterday by Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said Biu made the call when members…

The Authority

FG should probe siege to Saraki, Ekweremadu’s houses’ Turaki


Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)s frontline presidential aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari…

Daily Times

Buhari swears in PSC Chair, members


President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in the former Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Musiliu Smith, as the new chairman of the Police Service Commission. Mr. Smith…

Tribune

PDP, SDP meet, declare Buhari Nigeria’s common enemy


PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday declared President Muhammadu Buhari as the common enemy of Nigeria. They made the declaration when the National Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Princess Goldba

Daily Independence

Attempted Suicide: Melaye Docked, Granted N5m Bail


Senator Dino Melaye was on Wednesday arraigned in an FCT High Court, Apo, on a six-count charge, bordering on attempted suicide, attempt to escape from custody and damage of police property. Melaye who represents Kogi West senatorial zone, denied committing the offences, while Justice Silvanus Oriji granted him bail in the sum of N5 million

