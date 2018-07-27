Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th July

Punch



The Presidency on Thursday said those who dumped theAll Progressives Congress were not against Buhari but some governors and the APC leaders in their respective states. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

Vanguard



The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has been handed seven days to produce his secondary school certificate.

The Nation



The Nigerian Army and Police have repelled an attack by Boko-Haram insurgents who attempted to invade Jakana town in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno. Dozens of the insurgents armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the town at about 5.30 pm.Jakana is about 40km from Maiduguri, the Borno capital.Brig-Gen Bulama Biu, GOC 7 Div, Maiduguri, who confirmed the incident, said the attack was promptly repelled.

ThisDay

The Coordinator of the National Youths Mobilisation (NYM), Hassan Waziri Chinade, has said that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s presidency would help fix the huge socio-political and economic challenges currently enveloping the country, if elected in the 2019 presidential election. He stated this at a rally organised by the youth...

The Sun



Aggrieved aspirants of the Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the governorship election scheduled for September 22 in the state have called on the National Working Committee of the party to reconsider its stand on the appeal filed by Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, who they claimed, was the real winner of the…

Guardian



The Nigeria Police Force has denied knowledge of the alleged kidnap of Dino Melaye.

Daily Times



The Nigeria Police on Thursday refuted online report that the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki who is yet to honour this weeks invitation to appearThe post Offa bank robbery: Saraki has case to answer, not exonerate…

Daily Trust



The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe), has explained why he led 42 of his colleagues to meet with President Muhammadu…

Tribune



Nigerias former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, said the country is presently divided because people are deprived socially and economically. He, however, promised to support any Nigerian who would take the country to the…

Leadership

Following reports of abduction of controversial Senator, Dino Melaye, the Nigerian Police has appeal for information on his whereabouts. The former ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Kogi West district, was reported abducted by gunmen in Gwagwalada, a suburb of Abuja, but latest information say he ran into the bush to escape an attack.