Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today :28th July

Punch

Buhari’ll win in Sokoto, Kano, Bauchi even on sickbed – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday claimed that the governors of Sokoto and Kwara states, Aminu Tambuwal and Abdulfatah Ahmed respectively, would leave the All Progressives Congress.

The Sun

Nigeria is bleeding under Buhari – Bode George

“I’m speaking out because today Nigeria is bleeding and wobbling.

The Nation

Kwankwaso has lost political relevance in Kano – Ganduje

Governor Abdullàhi Umar Ganduje has said that the recent defection of a former governor of Kano State, senator Rabi’u musa Kwankwaso, and lawmakers from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will not any way affect the party’s chances and as such lost relevance politically in the state.

Guardian

I cannot be intimidated, Ekweremadu insists

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu returned to the warm embrace of his supporters in Enugu, yesterday, insisting that using security operatives against him would not stop him from exercising the responsibilities of his election.

Daily Trust

Adeleke Osun PDP candidate certificate scams exposed

Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, Osun state PDP gubernatorial candidate, does not have the West African School Certificate and he did not graduate from Jacksonville State University (JSU) in the United States, as he claimed.

DailyTimes

Members ‘revolt’ when they cannot breathe, Sen Sani tells APC leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator, Shehu Sani says some of the APC Senators are revolting because they are being unjustly and politically suffocated by the party.

Tribune

Police arrest owner of Otedola Bridge accident truck, commence DNA on victims’ bodies

THE police have arrested the owner of the truck that allegedly caused the multiple accident on the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Vanguard

Stop campaigning for Buhari – Presidency

Presidency on Saturday warned those supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to stop campaigning for him and urged them to follow the political rules and regulations as enshrined in the Independent National Electoral Commissions, (INEC) act.

