Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today :28th July

Punch
Buhari’ll win in Sokoto, Kano, Bauchi even on sickbed – Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday claimed that the governors of Sokoto and Kwara states, Aminu Tambuwal and Abdulfatah Ahmed respectively, would leave the All Progressives Congress.
The Sun
Nigeria is bleeding under Buhari – Bode George
“I’m speaking out because today Nigeria is bleeding and wobbling.
The Nation
Kwankwaso has lost political relevance in Kano – Ganduje
Guardian
I cannot be intimidated, Ekweremadu insists
Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu returned to the warm embrace of his supporters in Enugu, yesterday, insisting that using security operatives against him would not stop him from exercising the responsibilities of his election.
Daily Trust
Adeleke Osun PDP candidate certificate scams exposed
Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, Osun state PDP gubernatorial candidate, does not have the West African School Certificate and he did not graduate from Jacksonville State University (JSU) in the United States, as he claimed.
DailyTimes
Members ‘revolt’ when they cannot breathe, Sen Sani tells APC leadership
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator, Shehu Sani says some of the APC Senators are revolting because they are being unjustly and politically suffocated by the party.
Tribune
Police arrest owner of Otedola Bridge accident truck, commence DNA on victims’ bodies
THE police have arrested the owner of the truck that allegedly caused the multiple accident on the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.
Vanguard
Stop campaigning for Buhari – Presidency
Presidency on Saturday warned those supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to stop campaigning for him and urged them to follow the political rules and regulations as enshrined in the Independent National Electoral Commissions, (INEC) act.
