Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today :28th July

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday claimed that the governors of Sokoto and Kwara states, Aminu Tambuwal and Abdulfatah Ahmed respectively, would leave the All Progressives Congress.

“I’m speaking out because today Nigeria is bleeding and wobbling.

Governor Abdullàhi Umar Ganduje has said that the recent defection of a former governor of Kano State, senator Rabi’u musa Kwankwaso, and lawmakers from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will not any way affect the party’s chances and as such lost relevance politically in the state.

Guardian

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu returned to the warm embrace of his supporters in Enugu, yesterday, insisting that using security operatives against him would not stop him from exercising the responsibilities of his election.

Daily Trust

Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, Osun state PDP gubernatorial candidate, does not have the West African School Certificate and he did not graduate from Jacksonville State University (JSU) in the United States, as he claimed.

DailyTimes

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator, Shehu Sani says some of the APC Senators are revolting because they are being unjustly and politically suffocated by the party.

Tribune

THE police have arrested the owner of the truck that allegedly caused the multiple accident on the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Vanguard