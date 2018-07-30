Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th July

Punch

Defections from APC not bothering me, says Buhari


President Muhammadu Buhari says the gale of defection currently being witnessed in the ruling All Progressives Congress is not bothering him. According to a statementon Mondayby his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spokeon Sundaynight while responding to a question during an interactive session he had with

Vanguard

Defection: PDP prepares ground for Saraki, Tambuwal, Ahmed

Mon, 30 Jul 2018
Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is, this week, set to receive and celebrate defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in a high profile celebration.

The Nation

How Buharill win in 2019, by Campaign


Fears that last weeks defection by some senators and House of Representatives members will affect President Muhammadu Buharis re-election were dispelled yesterday.Eleven senators defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Two joined the former President Obasanjo driven African Democratic Congress (ADC).Thirty Seven members of the House of Representatives also defected. But the ruling party keeps its majority in both lawmaking chambers.

ThisDay

FG Recalls 2.4m Bottles of Codeine

In an effort to curtail abuse of Codeine containing cough syrup, the federal government has recalled about 2.4 million bottles of codeine from circulation. The move, according to the Ministry of Health, demonstrates the federal government’s determination to stem the abuse of Codeine containing cough syrup and other substances across

Daily Times

Buhari sends 1000 military force, fighter jet after Zamfara bandits


The Federal Government has assembled 1000-strong military force, comprising the Nigerian Army (NA) Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil

Guardian

Defections defeat essence of party system, says Utomi


First, we have to be thankful to God for the gift of the democratic tradition. It may not be Uhuru, but it could also have been worse. If you follow the Afrobarometer surveys you will surely find a trend of Nigerians being less and less happy or satisfied with their democracy

Daily Trust

Oshiomhole saved APC from collapse Okorocha


Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said that the emergence of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole as chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) saved the party from collapse.

Tribune

2019: Changing face of Oyo governorship race

Aheadof the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State, several aspirants with different professional backgrounds and strong financial war chests have been declaring their intention to occupy the Agodi Government House, raising the question on

Leadership

NLC To Fayose : Defray Backlog Of Salaries, Gratuities Before You Leave


The Ekiti State council of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has advised the state government led by Governor Ayodele Fayose to look for an alternative way to offset backlog of salaries, pension and gratuities before leaving office in October this year. The union said the decision was taken at the NLC’s State Executive Council Meeting.

