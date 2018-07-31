Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st July

Punch

Frequent electricity tariff hike despite N123bn bailout is injustice Dogara


John Ameh, Abuja The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said on Monday that the frequent hike in electricity tariff was injustice to Nigerians, who had become accustomed to living without regular power supply. He observed that the tariff hike was in spite of the N123bn bailout the Federal Government gave the

Vanguard

Plot to impeach Ortom: Hold Buhari responsible, if’ ‘ South, M-Belt Leaders


The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum said President Buhari should be held responsible if there is a break down of law and order in Benue State following the plot to impeach Governor Ortom.

The Nation

EFCC probes Ortom, Benue lawmakers, perm secs, others for alleged N23.08b


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and many members of the House of Assembly for alleged diversion of N23, 088, 586, 206.But the governor said last night that he had no fear over the probe. He demanded fairness.About N22, 713, 586, 206 was withdrawn in cash, allegedly on the governors instruction as security votes and other curious overheads.The Assembly members are expected to account for N375million

.

ThisDay

Police Aid Eight of 30 Benue Lawmakers in Impeachment Move against Ortom


PDP, rAPC warn against derailment of democracy ‘Saraki, Dogara, Atiku, Olanipekun, others condemn action Davidson Iriekpen, Tobi Soniyi in Lagos, Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Senator Iroegbu in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi The crisis rocking the Benue State House of Assembly Monday took a new dimension as the impeached Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, and seven

Guardian

Atiku pledges fresh initiatives to tackle unemployment


There will be a deliberate policy to encourage companies and sectors that can readily make use of the existing skills Nigerian youths have to create massive jobs if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is elected next year, his spokesperson, Segun Sowunmi has said. Sowunmi, who is also the Director of communication, Atiku Presidential Campaign organisation

.

Daily Times

Senate rancour: Saraki replies Abdullahi Adamu, says he is mischievous liar


Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has described the Senator representing Nasarawa West, Abdullahi Adamu, as a compulsive liar and an unreliable man who will

Daily Trust

Benue: Atiku, Makarfi decry impeachment moves


Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has decried the planned impeachment of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, describing the development as awkward political development.

Leadership

A Momentous Month Of Oshiomhole’s Chairmanship

Since he resumed office on June 26 after his emergence as national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) on June 23, 2018, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has put his nose to the grindstone in practical demonstration of his avowed commitment to reposition the party, strengthen internal cohesion and promote democratic ideals that will make..

Tribune

Kano Assembly impeaches Speaker, replaces him with ex-Speaker


THE Kano State House of Assembly on Monday impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Ata. The assembly also re-elected Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, the immediate-past speaker of the house who was also impeached over allegations of corruption.

Premium Times

2019: APC goes after Saraki, dissolves Kwara party executive


A caretaker committee has been appointed to steer the affairs of the party in the state.


