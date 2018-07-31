Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st July

Punch

Frequent electricity tariff hike despite N123bn bailout is injustice Dogara



John Ameh, Abuja The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said on Monday that the frequent hike in electricity tariff was injustice to Nigerians, who had become accustomed to living without regular power supply. He observed that the tariff hike was in spite of the N123bn bailout the Federal Government gave the

…

Vanguard



The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum said President Buhari should be held responsible if there is a break down of law and order in Benue State following the plot to impeach Governor Ortom.

The Nation



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and many members of the House of Assembly for alleged diversion of N23, 088, 586, 206.But the governor said last night that he had no fear over the probe. He demanded fairness.About N22, 713, 586, 206 was withdrawn in cash, allegedly on the governors instruction as security votes and other curious overheads.The Assembly members are expected to account for N375million

.

ThisDay



PDP, rAPC warn against derailment of democracy ‘Saraki, Dogara, Atiku, Olanipekun, others condemn action Davidson Iriekpen, Tobi Soniyi in Lagos, Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Senator Iroegbu in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi The crisis rocking the Benue State House of Assembly Monday took a new dimension as the impeached Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, and seven

…

Guardian



There will be a deliberate policy to encourage companies and sectors that can readily make use of the existing skills Nigerian youths have to create massive jobs if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is elected next year, his spokesperson, Segun Sowunmi has said. Sowunmi, who is also the Director of communication, Atiku Presidential Campaign organisation

.

Daily Times



Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has described the Senator representing Nasarawa West, Abdullahi Adamu, as a compulsive liar and an unreliable man who will

…

Daily Trust



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has decried the planned impeachment of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, describing the development as awkward political development.

Leadership

Since he resumed office on June 26 after his emergence as national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) on June 23, 2018, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has put his nose to the grindstone in practical demonstration of his avowed commitment to reposition the party, strengthen internal cohesion and promote democratic ideals that will make..

Tribune



THE Kano State House of Assembly on Monday impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Ata. The assembly also re-elected Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, the immediate-past speaker of the house who was also impeached over allegations of corruption.

Premium Times



A caretaker committee has been appointed to steer the affairs of the party in the state.