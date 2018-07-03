Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd July

Punch

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met behind closed doors with the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vanguard

THE International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety, yesterday alleged that killer herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents have in the first six months of 2018, killed 1,750 Christians and other non muslims.

The Sun

Atiku support group condoles with families of victims of Plateau killings, Lagos fire National President/Global Coordinator of Women and Youths Support Group (WAYS) for Atiku 2019, Kemi Adesanya-Eboda, has described the recent killings in Plateau State and the petrol tanker fire in Lagos as painful and a great loss to the country.

Daily Times

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has likened President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to ‘‘one chance vehicle.’’ Turaki also said that the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government is deceitful and woefully failed to implement its three pronged campaign thrust of economic recovery, ending insurgency and fight against corruption.

Daily Trust

Extravagant people behind attacks on Buhari — Garba Shehu Harsh attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari are coming from people who are used to lifestyle they can no longer sustain, Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity) said this yesterday in Abuja. Tribune PDP is jittery over people’s acceptance, support for Omisore in Osun SDP —State chairman The acting chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun State, Mallam Hamzat Kareem Folaranmi, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over its latest attempt to dabble into the internal politics of SDP, and misrepresent the truth concerning the status of the party’s governorship aspirant, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Leadership