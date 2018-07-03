Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd July

Punch
Osinbajo meets IG as policemen protest in Maiduguri
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met behind closed doors with the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Vanguard
Herdsmen, B’Haram killed 1,750 Christians in first six months of 2018—Intersociety
THE International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety, yesterday alleged that killer herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents have in the first six months of 2018, killed 1,750 Christians and other non muslims.
The Sun
Atiku support group condoles with families of victims of Plateau killings, Lagos fire
Daily Times
Buhari’s govt, APC ‘one chance vehicle’ –Tanimu Turaki
Daily Trust
Extravagant people behind attacks on Buhari — Garba Shehu
Harsh attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari are coming from people who are used to lifestyle they can no longer sustain, Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity) said this yesterday in Abuja.
Tribune
PDP is jittery over people’s acceptance, support for Omisore in Osun SDP —State chairman
Leadership
Saraki’s Chief of Staff, Baba-Ahmed, Dumps APC
The Chief of Staff (COS) to the Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has announced his resignation from the party going forward.
The Nation
Former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to identify, arrest and deal with those responsible for the killings across the country