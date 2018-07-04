Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th July

Daily Times

Four National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have lost their lives after they were involved in a fatal accident in Swali, a suburb of Yenagoa, in Bayelsa State.

Punch

The Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday declared the country’s security system a “failed architecture” and backed the call for the establishment of state police to contain the escalating killings by herdsmen across many states.

Vanguard

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has urged Nigerian youths to get involved with politics to change the narrative of the nation.

Thisday

Acting on a tip off from the members of the public, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday stormed a popular secondary school in Ado-Ekiti, Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, and arrested some ministry officials found collecting Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from teachers.

The Sun

Why I want to lead post-insurgency Borno – Abba Aji

Ex-Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Abba Aji said he joined the governorship race to the Maiduguri Government House to lead post-war Borno out of the impact of the nine years insurgency.

Guardian

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the country will increase crude oil reserves by one billion barrels yearly to meet 40 billion barrels target by 2020.

Daily Trust

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, says he has never received a call from President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to allocate oil blocs.

Tribune

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Chief Audu Ogbeh has refuted the recent trending story in the social media, on how he was forced to resign as PDP Chairman by former President Olusegun Obasanjo; describing the report “as trash fit for the dustbin”.

The Nation

The police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot dead seven policemen on Monday night at a checkpoint in Galadimawa, Abuja.