Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th July

Daily Times
Four corp members died In tricycle accident on their way to final clearance
Four National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have lost their lives after they were involved in a fatal accident in Swali, a suburb of Yenagoa, in Bayelsa State.
Punch
National Assembly backs state police as gunmen kill 7 cops in Abuja
The Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday declared the country’s security system a “failed architecture” and backed the call for the establishment of state police to contain the escalating killings by herdsmen across many states.
Vanguard
Emmanuel Macron urges Nigerian youths to join politics
French President, Emmanuel Macron, has urged Nigerian youths to get involved with politics to change the narrative of the nation.
Thisday
DSS Storms School, Arrests Two Officials over Alleged PVC Scam
Acting on a tip off from the members of the public, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday stormed a popular secondary school in Ado-Ekiti, Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, and arrested some ministry officials found collecting Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from teachers.
The Sun
Why I want to lead post-insurgency Borno – Abba Aji
Ex-Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Abba Aji said he joined the governorship race to the Maiduguri Government House to lead post-war Borno out of the impact of the nine years insurgency.
Guardian
NNPC says Nigeria will increase crude oil reserves by one billion barrels yearly
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the country will increase crude oil reserves by one billion barrels yearly to meet 40 billion barrels target by 2020.
Daily Trust
“I’ve never received a call from Buhari to give out oil blocs’’ – Kachikwu
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, says he has never received a call from President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to allocate oil blocs.
Tribune
Obasanjo never forced me to resign as PDP chairman ―Ogbeh
THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Chief Audu Ogbeh has refuted the recent trending story in the social media, on how he was forced to resign as PDP Chairman by former President Olusegun Obasanjo; describing the report “as trash fit for the dustbin”.
The Nation
Seven policemen die in battle with bandits
The police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot dead seven policemen on Monday night at a checkpoint in Galadimawa, Abuja.