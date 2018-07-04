Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th July

Daily Times

Four corp members died In tricycle accident on their way to final clearance

Four National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have lost their lives after they were involved in a fatal accident in Swali, a suburb of Yenagoa, in Bayelsa State.

Punch

National Assembly backs state police as gunmen kill 7 cops in Abuja

The Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday declared the country’s security system a “failed architecture” and backed the call for the establishment of state police to contain the escalating killings by herdsmen across many states.

Vanguard

Emmanuel Macron urges Nigerian youths to join politics

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has urged Nigerian youths to get involved with politics to change the narrative of the nation.

Thisday

DSS Storms School, Arrests Two Officials   over Alleged PVC Scam

Acting on a tip off from the members of the public, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday stormed a popular secondary school in Ado-Ekiti, Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, and arrested some ministry officials  found  collecting  Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from teachers.

The Sun

Why I want to lead post-insurgency Borno – Abba Aji

Ex-Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Abba Aji said he joined the governorship race to the Maiduguri Government House to lead post-war Borno out of the impact of the nine years insurgency.

Guardian

NNPC says Nigeria will increase crude oil reserves by one billion barrels yearly

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the country will increase crude oil reserves by one billion barrels yearly to meet 40 billion barrels target by 2020.

Daily Trust

“I’ve never received a call from Buhari to give out oil blocs’’ – Kachikwu

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, says he has never received a call from President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to allocate oil blocs.

Tribune

Obasanjo never forced me to resign as PDP chairman ―Ogbeh

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Chief Audu Ogbeh has refuted the recent trending story in the social media, on how he was forced to resign as PDP Chairman by former President Olusegun Obasanjo; describing the report “as trash fit for the dustbin”.

The Nation

Seven policemen die in battle with bandits

The police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot dead seven policemen on Monday night at a checkpoint in Galadimawa, Abuja.

 


Tags

You may also like

Mikel Obi is a legend!!! Nigerians hail him for playing against Argentina even after his father was kidnapped

Mikel Obi thanks Nigerian police for rescuing his father

Anambra Community Cries Out Over N 1 Million Burial Levy

Nigerians react to Lagos State Government repairing Roads around New Afrika Shrine ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s Visit Today

Seven Police Officers shot dead by Gunmen in Abuja

‘We Have Not Forgotten Offa Robbery’; Protesters Storm National Assembly

Man Files For Divorce Because His Wife Thinks Ronaldo Is Better Than Messi

How We Buried Many People Inside Their Rooms – Read The Untold Stories Of Plateau Attacks

27-year-old man who has never had an erection before undergoes surgery in Abuja (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *