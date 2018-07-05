Metro News, Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th July

 

Punch

Financial autonomy: Falana warns judges against awarding contracts

Against the backdrop of the financial autonomomy recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the judiciary at the state level, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana, has advised judges to steer clear of awarding contracts.

Vanguard

Give low interest loans to herdsmen to establish ranches, Senate tells FG

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, resolved that if the current clash between herdsmen and the farmers, which has led to massive killings and destruction of property across the country must be nipped in the bud, herdsmen should be given unspecified low interest loans to enable them establish ranches in different parts of the country for their businesses.

The Sun

Our achievements justify loans we obtained –Aregbesola

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has said the achievements recorded by his administration, so far, has justified the loans it obtained. He said his administration has rewritten the history of the state and stimulated its economy to the benefit of the people, as reflected in the successes recorded across the different sectors of the economy.

Thisday

Court Orders N’Assembly to Commence Buhari’s Impeachment

Justice Maurine Onyetenu of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo Wednesday ordered the National Assembly to immediately commence the process for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Times

Crack in APC as Buba Galadima announces Reformed APC

More trouble seems to await the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2019 general elections as the crack in the party gets deeper with the split of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) forming a new faction from the ruling party.

Guardian

France offers N500b to kick-start Digital Africa Initiative

France has endorsed an initiative to develop entrepreneurship and innovation in Africa, with the European superpower offering €1 billion (N500 billion) to kick-start the scheme.

Leadership

Trafficking, Slavery: Court Jails Nigerian, Josephine Iyamu 14 Years In UK

A British Court sentenced a Nurse, Josephine Iyamu, to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for trafficking five Nigerian women to Germany to work as prostitutes, controlling them through voodoo.

Tribune

Fighting corruption difficult in democracy, Buhari says

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday revealed plans to overhaul the nation’s judiciary as he noted that fighting corruption in a democracy is a difficult task unlike it is under a military dictatorship.

The Nation

Why I’m selling off recovered assets, by Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that the world is waiting to see if the Presidents coming after him will return the loots and assets being recovered by his administration from those who looted the treasury.


Tags

You may also like

CPC: WhiteHouse Apple Cider Launched, As Stakeholders Seek Ways to Curb Drug Abuse

‘My Name Na Emmanuel Macron. Na Me Be Di President Of France’ – Macron Speaks Pidgin

WAEC Releases 2018 May/June WASSCE Results (Check Yours)

Man Beats Wife To Death For Accepting A Gift Of N200

Ahmed Musa Arrives Sokoto In Style For Charity Event, Links Up With Teammate

Five Teachers Sacked For Impregnating SS3 Student In Kebbi State

Grand plan by APC to siphon the repatriated $322 million Abacha loot uncovered – PDP

Ticketing officer allegedly kills bricklayer with charmed ring

Spectranet aims to expand the Broadband Internet market through marketing innovations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *