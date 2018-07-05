Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th July

Punch

Against the backdrop of the financial autonomomy recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the judiciary at the state level, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana, has advised judges to steer clear of awarding contracts.

Vanguard

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, resolved that if the current clash between herdsmen and the farmers, which has led to massive killings and destruction of property across the country must be nipped in the bud, herdsmen should be given unspecified low interest loans to enable them establish ranches in different parts of the country for their businesses.

The Sun

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has said the achievements recorded by his administration, so far, has justified the loans it obtained. He said his administration has rewritten the history of the state and stimulated its economy to the benefit of the people, as reflected in the successes recorded across the different sectors of the economy.

Thisday

Justice Maurine Onyetenu of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo Wednesday ordered the National Assembly to immediately commence the process for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Times

More trouble seems to await the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2019 general elections as the crack in the party gets deeper with the split of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) forming a new faction from the ruling party.

Guardian

Leadership

A British Court sentenced a Nurse, Josephine Iyamu, to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for trafficking five Nigerian women to Germany to work as prostitutes, controlling them through voodoo.

Tribune

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday revealed plans to overhaul the nation’s judiciary as he noted that fighting corruption in a democracy is a difficult task unlike it is under a military dictatorship.

The Nation