Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th July

Punch

The All Progressives Congress has disowned members of the factional Reformed-All Progressives Congress.

Vanguard

THE Osun State Christian Association of Nigeria, OSCAN, yesterday, frowned at the ongoing trend of reported rituals and oath takings in the state, warning that the effect would be dreadful for those involved in such dastardly acts.

Thisday

To once again draw attention to the persistent killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen across the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) thursday declared a nationwide protest, prayer and fasting to express its anger and disappointment over the continuous cases of killings of Christians in the Middle Belt and other parts of the country.

The Sun

The All Progressives Congress (APC), National leadership has said it does not have any court order against its candidate for the Ekiti State governorship poll, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Guardian

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday denied the existence of the breakaway Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), warning members of the group could face punitive measures.

Daily Trust

Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, OwerriA Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, declared null and void the May 5 ward congress of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tribune

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday signed an executive order to freeze assets of individuals with corruption cases.

The Nation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, governors and sundry PDP bigwigs were in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Thursday to canvass for votes for the candidate of the party in the July 14 governorship election and declared that the party would resist rigging as allegedly being plotted by the main opposition party.

Leadership

Senate Committee chairman on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina South) said yesterday that he has invited the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the Monday killing of seven police officers at Galadimawa Junction in Abuja.