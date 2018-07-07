Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th July

Punch

The operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the Imo State Police Command have arrested the alleged killers of an All Progressives Congress chieftain in the state, Amos Akano.

Vanguard

THE four top members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, POB, charged together with their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and detained at Kuje prison, Abuja since 2015 have left Prison and returned their various homes in the South East.

Thisday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned as illegal, unconstitutional, reprehensible and a dangerous step towards a descent to fascism, the Asset Seizure Executive Order announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, in total disregard to the provisions of 1999 constitution.

The Sun

Two days after some aggrieved chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) launched the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), its chairman, Buba Galadima, has declared that the mother of all shocks is underway for the ruling party.

Daily Times

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has revealed that the National Chairman of the newly formed Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC) can be ignored by the ruling party, saying that though he is ready to go to any length to talk to people who mean well and who have genuine grievances.

Guardian

In what has been described as a bold, unique move, the state government of Osun has launched a social enterprise project, the Ibile Project to preserve the age-old Yoruba heritage of vintage tailoring through the training and empowerment of new generation master-crafts women and men for the fast dying skill.

Tribune

PRECISELY 20 years after the death of the presumed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola, prominent Nigerians across the country have continue to lend their voices to the call for a probe into the sudden death, on July 7, 1998, of the business mogul.

Leadership

The vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the 2018 Army Day celebration holding in Borno State is an evidence that the Boko Haram terrorists have been substantially defeated and their total defeat is coming much sooner than anticipated.

The Nation

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested five suspects for their alleged involvement in the death of seven policemen in Abuja.