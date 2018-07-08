Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th July

The Nation

Senate President Bukola Saraki is warming up to join the race for the Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in August, according to sources in his camp.

Punch

Members of the All Progressives Congress in the Senate and House of Representatives may defect en mass to the Peoples Democratic Party shortly before July 31, SUNDAY PUNCH has gathered.

Vanguard

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reacted to the victory of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at the Supreme Court on the allegations of non-declaration of some of his assets.

The Sun

Former governor of Kaduna State and the immediate past National Caretaker Committee Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has softened the ground for the PDP to have smooth election campaigns and eventually come back to power in 2019. Makarfi said that the APC refusing to govern well and quarreling with its governance tools are clear advantages to the P

Thisday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack, arrest, and arraign his Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, for alleged criminal forgery of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate. PDP said Buhari should not cover up Adeosun, as it had done in previous corruption cases involving close allies or agents of the administration.

Guardian

The leadership crisis rocking the largest commodity market in Enugu State, the Enugu Main Market, also known as Ogbete Main Market is taking another dimension.

Tribune

President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that that Senate President Bukola Saraki persevered through the course of his prosecution in the courts to establish his innocence.

Leadership

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has assured labour unions in the country that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to the implementation of an improved national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.