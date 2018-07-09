Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th July

Punch

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Buhari to list those that benefitted from the repatriated $322m.

Vanguard

Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 11 members of a volunteer group known as Yansakai, in connection with the killing of 41 unidentified persons.

The Sun

Although Nigeria has committed to the execution of the naira-yuan swap deal to salvage the naira, that has not foreclosed other alternatives from being dangled before it, even from no less a personality than the French President, Emmanuel Macron. During his last week working visit to Nigeria, the French helmsman proposed a common currency as an offshoot of regional integration and market access.

Thisday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet with 45 other political parties and the Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC), the break-away faction of the ruling APC, today in Abuja to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will spell out their strategic relationship ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Daily Times

Over 35,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have so far returned to their ancestral homes from various camps in Borno North in the last two weeks. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai gave the figure of returnees in an address during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration – NADCEL

Guardian