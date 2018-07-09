Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th July

Punch

PDP to Buhari: Publish beneficiaries of $322m repatriated fund

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Buhari to list those that benefitted from the repatriated $322m.

Vanguard

Police nab 11 in Zamfara over 41 unidentified corpses

Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 11 members of a volunteer group known as Yansakai, in connection with the killing of 41 unidentified persons.

The Sun

Nigeria-China currency swap, CBN’s last ditch effort to salvage naira

Although Nigeria has committed to the execution of the naira-yuan swap deal to salvage the naira, that has not foreclosed other alternatives from being dangled before it, even from no less a personality than the French President, Emmanuel Macron. During his last week working visit to Nigeria, the French helmsman proposed a common currency as an offshoot of regional integration and market access.

Thisday

PDP Meets Today, Seeks Process for Consensus Presidential Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet with 45 other political parties and the Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC), the break-away faction of the ruling APC, today in Abuja to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will spell out their strategic relationship ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Daily Times

Over 35,000 IDPs return to communities in Borno North – Buratai

Over 35,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have so far returned to their ancestral homes from various camps in Borno North in the last two weeks. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai gave the figure of returnees in an address during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration – NADCEL

Guardian

Robbers attack UNIOSUN students in midnight raid

Some students of Osun State University, Ikire campus were at the weekend brutalized and sexually harassed by suspected armed robbers. The bandits beat occupants of the student hostels and carted away their possessions.

Leadership

Defection: We’re Waiting For Saraki’s Directive – Kwara APC

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  in Kwara State said yesterday they were awaiting the directive of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on whether  to defect from the ruling party.

The Nation

R-APC: PDP summons Atiku, Makarfi, others

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman  Uche Secondus has invited  presidential aspirants, governors, senators and other leaders to a meeting today in Abuja. The meeting is coming amid plans by leaders of the Reformed-All Progressives Congress(R-APC) to defect to the PDP.

Tribune

PDP charges Buhari to publish names of Abacha loot handlers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to make public, names and photographs of all those involved in the handling of repatriated $322 million following what it said were revelations that it was being siphoned by “leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency cabal.”


