Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:1st July

 

Vanguard

PLATEAU MASSACRE: Our story, by Miyetti Allah 

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN’s National Secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, has insisted that his group has nothing to do with last week’s massacre in Plateau State’ villages which claimed more than 100 lives. Nzelzarma’s position came against the backdrop of the claim by the MACABAN Chairman (North Central Zone)…

Punch

Otedola Crash Inferno: Death toll rises as residents cry out over explosion trauma

One of the injured victims of the tanker fire accident at the Otedola Bridge, Lagos end of the Lagos Ibadan Expressway died on Friday.

Tribune

UK Parliament: Killings in Nigeria disturbing, must stop

THE United Kingdom Parliament has described recent killings by Fulani herdsmen and other violent acts in the North Central states of Nigeria as deeply disturbing urging President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to stop the carnage.

Thisday

2019: Tinubu, Govs May be Seeking Amaechi’s Removal as Buhari’s Campaign DG

Less than a week after the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its national convention amid deep disaffection, a fresh crisis appears to be brewing in the party. Some governors in conjunction with a former Lagos State governor…

Daily Times

Killings: FG may engage Peace Corps for mediation

Indications have emerged that the Federal Government is considering the National Unity and Peace Corps, (NUPEC), (Nigerian Peace Corps in view) for official national assignment in the area of conflict resolution in Nigeria.

Daily Trust

Bafarawa declares for 2019 presidential race, says ‘Buhari is my student’

The former Governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa has formally declared his intention to run for the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Guardian

I can make Shekau, others surrender: Ex-Boko Haram commander

A 32 year-old former Boko Haram Commander, Rawana Goni, has appealed to the Nigerian military authorities to allow him make a phone call to the elusive leader, Abubakar Shekau and at least 137 other terrorists to make them surrender…

The Sun

Ayade has killed original vision of C’River – Ekpo

A frontline chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under Governor Donald Duke administration in Cross River State, Eyo Ekpo, has taken a swipe at the Prof Ben Ayade administration, saying that the governor has failed to deliver on the mandate given to him by the people three years ago.

The Nation

Fresh anxiety in Plateau as gunmen kill vigilante

There is no let up in the killings in Plateau State as gunmen suspected to be herdsmen struck again yesterday, killing a vigilante and stealing nine cows belonging to the Anglican Archbishop of Jos, the Right Reverend Benjamin Kwashe.


