Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:1st July

Vanguard

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN’s National Secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, has insisted that his group has nothing to do with last week’s massacre in Plateau State’ villages which claimed more than 100 lives. Nzelzarma’s position came against the backdrop of the claim by the MACABAN Chairman (North Central Zone)…

Punch

One of the injured victims of the tanker fire accident at the Otedola Bridge, Lagos end of the Lagos Ibadan Expressway died on Friday.

Tribune

THE United Kingdom Parliament has described recent killings by Fulani herdsmen and other violent acts in the North Central states of Nigeria as deeply disturbing urging President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to stop the carnage.

Thisday

Less than a week after the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its national convention amid deep disaffection, a fresh crisis appears to be brewing in the party. Some governors in conjunction with a former Lagos State governor…

Daily Times

Indications have emerged that the Federal Government is considering the National Unity and Peace Corps, (NUPEC), (Nigerian Peace Corps in view) for official national assignment in the area of conflict resolution in Nigeria.

Daily Trust

The former Governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa has formally declared his intention to run for the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Guardian