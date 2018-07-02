Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:2nd July

Tribune

A 32-year-old former Boko Haram Commander, Rawana Goni, has appealed to the Nigerian military authorities to allow him to make a phone call to the elusive leader, Abubakar Shekau and at least 137 other terrorists to make them surrender.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, weekend boasted that his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would not win in his own village in 2019, let alone defeat President Muhammadu Buhari.

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sunday pressed ahead with his quest for the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), nomination for the 2019 presidential election, with a meeting with former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), in Minna, capital of Niger State.

The gridlock on the Otedola Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – the scene of carnage and source of the unimaginable traffic chaos that paralysed many parts of Lagos the previous night – had thinned out. The flames and the clouds of thick, dark smoke had evaporated, though the ashes and black soot remained – a constant reminder to passersby of the nerve-wracking horrors of the preceding night.

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kebbi State, Architect Bala Sani Kangiwa, has said that the dismissal of a suit filed against the election of Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, by a Federal High Court Abuja, is a victory for the state and Nigeria at large.

President Muhammadu Buhari is facing growing pressure to sack his security chiefs over indiscriminate killings across the country.

A 38-year-old woman, Jumoke Adesida, has been arrested for allegedly abducting a two-year old child in Lagos.

No fewer than 10 perons died at the weekend in two attacks in Plateau State.