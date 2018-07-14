“Nigerian police force has turned into a terrorist group” — Hushpuppi

Malaysian-Dubai-Based Nigerian Big Boy, Hushpuppi has joined several Nigerian youths who have been calling to End SARS or reform the Nigerian Police Force.
Sharing a viral video of men dressed in SARS uniform assaulting a young man, Hushpuppi said the Nigeria police force has turned into a terrorist group kidnapping citizens in the streets everyday in all parts of the country and the government has been denying this open terror by the police force.
‘I know I have a massive international audience and I want to inform the world that Nigerians are not safe in their countries any longer, please people who have the power should please probe the Nigerian government and Nigeria police force about how they Police/Sars has turned into a terrorist group, kidnapping citizens in the streets everyday in all parts of the country and the government has been denying this open terror by the police force.
People are getting missing from the streets without their families knowing their whereabouts and end up in police net where thousands of Nigerians are being maltreated dehumanized like animals for bribes and many has lost their lives there. Please if you are a true Nigerian pls keep reposting this and let’s get the world’s attention to what’s going on in the streets of Nigeria’.