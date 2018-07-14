“Nigerian police force has turned into a terrorist group” — Hushpuppi

Malaysian-Dubai-Based Nigerian Big Boy, Hushpuppi has joined several Nigerian youths who have been calling to End SARS or reform the Nigerian Police Force.

Sharing a viral video of men dressed in SARS uniform assaulting a young man, Hushpuppi said the Nigeria police force has turned into a terrorist group kidnapping citizens in the streets everyday in all parts of the country and the government has been denying this open terror by the police force.