Nigerian Police Officers protest in Maiduguri (Photos)

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force deployed to Borno State today took to streets of Maiduguri in protest of six months of unpaid allowances.

The police officers were said to have been deployed to Borno State from various units across Nigeria to help in the fight against insurgency.

The angry police officers were also shooting in the air on Monday morning forcing motorists nearby to scamper to safety. .

One of the police officers, was quoted as saying: “we can no longer tolerate this; for over six months now we have no allowances not any decent accommodation; we sleep on corridors of officers and sometimes in the open air; enough is enough”. .

However, the Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Damian Chukwu, said the police is aware of the situation. He explained that the unpaid allowances had to do with the delay in signing the 2018 budget.

The Nigerian Police Force has reacted to reports that some mobile policemen this morning disrupted movement in Maiduguri as they went on a protest about their six months unpaid allowances.

In an interview with NTA moments ago, the force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood said ‘no Policeman protested in Borno or anywhere in the country. Salary is being paid as at when due but some PMF personnel in Maiduguri only went to make enquiry on their allowances’.

