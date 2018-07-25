Nigerian Politician buys 9 year old son a Diamond encrusted Cartier Wristwatch as Birthday Gift

Honourable Omosedei Igbinedion, a Federal Lawmaker who represents Ovia South/West-Ovia North/East in the House of Representatives has reportedly bought his 9 year old son a gift that will make many adults green with envy.

Barrister Omosede, who is the daughter of business mogul, Gabriel Igbinedion, celebrated her son’s birthday in New York with several friends and family members in attendance, then she presented him with a diamond encrusted Cartier wristwatch made by luxury designer, Malivelihood.

She took to her Instagram page to write a touching message to her son calling him ‘my world.’

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my Prince, my World, my bestfriend, my son, my Everything. God bless you my darling. May God protect you,guide you and keep you. I am so blessed having you as a son, you brought so much joy to my life and the family.

“Each and every day I love you more and more, you are just so special. Happy 9th Birthday. Prince Alexander Igbinedion- Akenzua.”

Igbinedion later reportedly revealed that her son’s uncle named, Etinosa also bought him a Rolex watch saying she wishes every kid had an uncle like him.

“Thanks my darling favourite brother Etin for Alexs early birthday present @i.am_exemption. I wish every kid had an Uncle like you. Who can spot the birthday present in the picture ? @princealexanderakenzua You know your Uncle loves you. Etin you must marry next year, so I can steal your kids.”

