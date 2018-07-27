Nigerian soldier flogs graduating students during signing out parade (Photos)

A cross-section of final year students of the Kwara State Polytechnic, were, yesterday, brutalized by a fellow student who goes around claiming to be a soldier (pictured above left).

According to reports, the self-acclaimed soldier and also a final year student, Simeon Iduma, saw the students celebrating the completion of their studies, around 10am at the Institute of Technology, and mobilized his fellow soldiers to deal with them.

Meanwhile, 23 Nigerian soldiers are yet to be accounted for after Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno.

5 officers, 18 soldiers and 8 trucks were missing after the attack which occurred early on Saturday.

NAN learnt that the military, acting on intelligence, mobilised troops in a convoy of 11 trucks to clear the insurgents from the deserted village.

