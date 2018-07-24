Nigerian stylist reveals how he was almost hypnotized in Computer Village, Lagos

A Nigerian stylist, Ojo Daniel has taken to his Instagram page to share his encounter at popular Lagos tech area, Computer Village – how he was almost hypnotized.

Ojo revealed that he just went to the village to get himself a new earpiece, when some people started hailing him from behind and then he felt physical contact and a man he says is probably in his late 40s confronted him.

He said the man tried to cast a spell on him but he was quick to get him void and leave his presence in haste. He wrote,

➿HOW I ALMOST GOT CHARMED (BRAIN-WASHED) IN COMPUTER VILLAGE 😩😩😩➿

This was my TGIF mood yesterday not until after my unforgettable experience of an escaped brain washing on the street. If not for God and my small Street OT😩 it would have been a different story. Here’s what happened, after I was done with a Client’s Inspection of a Property at Ikeja (Yes, I’m a Real Estate Consultant😊), so I decided to get a new earpiece at Computer village which I did, on my way out of the streets of C-villa, someone starting Shouting Chairman & whistling continuously from behind but I kept moving cuz my name no be chairman 🙄. The next thing I knew was I felt a tap on my shoulder from behind, as I turned i to see who it was, It was a man, obviously in his 40s with scars on his face, definitely a street tout and up to know good. Next thing he said in Yoruba ” Motin pe yin lati e kan nau” (I’ve been calling you for a while), then he confidently added “Alaye fun wa ni 2k ka fi saye weekend ” (Give me 2k for the weekend), I just smiled and replied “Alaye mi o ni 2k ti mole fun yin oo” (Bros I don’t have 2k to spare), as I turned front to take my leave, he grabbed my hands 😳as I turned back in anger😡 the next thing I knew was he started chanting incantations ni sha 😳🙆 saying “nkan taba wi fun e ni ko se” (whatever I say you shall do), at this point, I realised he was trying to charm me, he then leaned over and tried to whisper in my ear, with fear and anger I just pushed him away.As I tried to leave, he threatened saying “to ba kuro ni be yen ” (if you dare leave that spot), I just turned back and shouted “Koni da fun baba e” and before he knew it I don JAPPA!!!🏃🏃🏃. On my way home I was just speaking in tongues and quoting scriptures, lmao infact you go fear cabashing 😂😂😂 till I got home safely.

All my life, I have been skeptical when I hear about people (even close friends) getting charmed on the streets, I just confirmed it yesterday, guys thus shit is real, people are falling victims.

This to Lagos, Stay WOKE😳!!! Have you even fallen a victim before?

Pls I would like to know

