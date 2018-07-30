Local News

Nigerian Women Football Player Seen Kneeling To Collect Entitlements From Sports Minister (Photos+Video)

A Facebook user identified as Alexis Onome-Egborge, has taken to the social networking platform to share the video of Nigeria’s U20 women team kneeling down in front of the Minister of Sports and other government officials to collect their entitlements.

The video which emerged online, sparking controversy on social media, shows one of the players kneeling before Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung and other officials as she counted the money she was given.

Alexis shared the video and wrote: “Shame. Nigeria’s U20 girls being paid by Dalung. They knelt down to count their entitlement as if there are no better ways of doing this. The real reason Dalung is fighting NFF.”

Meanwhile, the video sparked outrage online and led to people calling Dalung and other officials out. However, some pointed out that it’s possible the women chose to kneel on their own and were not mandated to. 

READ  Buhari Rejects Another N'Assembly Bill

Below is a video and also screenshots of social media users’ reactions.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Soldier Declared Missing By Family After Boko Haram Ambush In Borno (Photos)

Shock As 25-Year-Old Man Is Found Hanging Inside His Room In Ondo

Good Night Hero! Touching Photos Of Promising Soldier Killed By Boko Haram

After Taking Hard Drugs, Man Goes Berserk, Kills Own Father And Sister In Ebonyi

Photos Shows The Moment President Buhari Arrived Togo Ahead Of ECOWAS-ECCAS Summit

It’s Laughable APC No Longer Wants Dogara To Leave – Reps

Guns And Dangerous Weapons Recovered From 20 Passengers Along Nasarawa – Abuja Road (Photos)

Femi Fani-Kayode Shares Adorable Photos Of His Triplets At Two Month-Old

Iyabo Ojo’s Kids Excited After Seeing Their Dad For The First Time In 6 Years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *