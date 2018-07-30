Nigerian Women Football Player Seen Kneeling To Collect Entitlements From Sports Minister (Photos+Video)

A Facebook user identified as Alexis Onome-Egborge, has taken to the social networking platform to share the video of Nigeria’s U20 women team kneeling down in front of the Minister of Sports and other government officials to collect their entitlements.

The video which emerged online, sparking controversy on social media, shows one of the players kneeling before Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung and other officials as she counted the money she was given.

Alexis shared the video and wrote: “Shame. Nigeria’s U20 girls being paid by Dalung. They knelt down to count their entitlement as if there are no better ways of doing this. The real reason Dalung is fighting NFF.”

Meanwhile, the video sparked outrage online and led to people calling Dalung and other officials out. However, some pointed out that it’s possible the women chose to kneel on their own and were not mandated to.

Below is a video and also screenshots of social media users’ reactions.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria