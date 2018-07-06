Politics, Trending

Nigerians celebrate Saraki’s victory at Supreme court, say Buhari can’t stop him

 

 

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was today freed by the Supreme court on assets declaration and sundry charges instituted against him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal. The decision was unanimously upheld five-man panel of the supreme court led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad by dismissing the remnant three counts on Saraki’s appeal.

Some Nigerians took to social media to celebrate the news saying Saraki has so far, been able to get out of traps set to catch him by the executives.

See reactions below

 

Then the ones who don’t agree

 


