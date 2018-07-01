Nigerians drag VP Osinbajo, rename him ‘Minister of Condolences and Tragedy’

Nigerians have taken to social media to throw mud at Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for always being the first to ‘commiserate’ with Nigerians whenever tragedy strikes.
Osinbajo who has visited almost all the areas that have either been attacked by gunmen, explosion or windstorm has earned himself a new name from many Nigerian on Twitter.
While some named him the Minister of condolence and tragedy others maintained he is the VP in charge of mass burial.
See reactions below
May you not be visited by Prof Yemi Osinbajo!!
If you know, you'll say a big "Amen" 😀😁😀😁😀😁😀
— OONI OF ABUJA 🔴 (@Deji_Blissfield) June 30, 2018
Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President in Charge of Burial Matters.
— Henry Shield (@henryshield) June 27, 2018
Someone called Osinbajo Minister of Condolences and Tragedy Lmaoooooo.
Absolutely apt!!!!!!!!!!
— Ayo FBI (@PureMind__) June 30, 2018
If you shout "bad news" 3x in the mirror, osinbajo will appear to commiserate with you . https://t.co/SVg5Zmp7RK
— Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) June 29, 2018
Killings in borno = sent osinbajo
Killings in yobe = osinbajo
Killings in plateau = osinbajo
Killings in Numan = osinbajo
Rally in bauchi = PMB went
Commissioning in Kano = PMB
Meeting in Yola = PMB
Greeting in katsina = PMB
Dancing in jigawa = PMB
Be the judge.
— Mohammed Ahmed Gorko (@I_Am_marwa) June 26, 2018
Osinbajo has been assigned a permanent role of presiding over mass graves and mass burials by Buhari. Fulani kills, Osinbajo buries, from a pastor to an undertaker.
This is what APC govt has turned a professor of law into.
— Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) June 27, 2018