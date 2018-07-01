Nigerians drag VP Osinbajo, rename him ‘Minister of Condolences and Tragedy’

Nigerians have taken to social media to throw mud at Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for always being the first to ‘commiserate’ with Nigerians whenever tragedy strikes.

Osinbajo who has visited almost all the areas that have either been attacked by gunmen, explosion or windstorm has earned himself a new name from many Nigerian on Twitter.

While some named him the Minister of condolence and tragedy others maintained he is the VP in charge of mass burial.

See reactions below

May you not be visited by Prof Yemi Osinbajo!! If you know, you'll say a big "Amen" 😀😁😀😁😀😁😀 — OONI OF ABUJA 🔴 (@Deji_Blissfield) June 30, 2018

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President in Charge of Burial Matters. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) June 27, 2018

Someone called Osinbajo Minister of Condolences and Tragedy Lmaoooooo. Absolutely apt!!!!!!!!!! — Ayo FBI (@PureMind__) June 30, 2018

If you shout "bad news" 3x in the mirror, osinbajo will appear to commiserate with you . https://t.co/SVg5Zmp7RK — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) June 29, 2018

Killings in borno = sent osinbajo

Killings in yobe = osinbajo

Killings in plateau = osinbajo

Killings in Numan = osinbajo Rally in bauchi = PMB went

Commissioning in Kano = PMB

Meeting in Yola = PMB

Greeting in katsina = PMB

Dancing in jigawa = PMB Be the judge. — Mohammed Ahmed Gorko (@I_Am_marwa) June 26, 2018