Metro News, Trending

Nigerians drag VP Osinbajo, rename him ‘Minister of Condolences and Tragedy’

 

Nigerians have taken to social media to throw mud at Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for always being the first to ‘commiserate’ with Nigerians whenever tragedy strikes.

Osinbajo who has visited almost all the areas that have either been attacked by gunmen, explosion or windstorm has earned himself a new name from many Nigerian on Twitter.

While some named him the Minister of condolence and tragedy others maintained he  is the VP in charge of mass burial.

See reactions below


You may also like

I have never stolen government money – Atiku

Fulani Killings worse under Buhari (Video) – Paul Adafarasin

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:1st July

‘It Has Been My Dream’ – Nigerian Man Says, As He buys His Mom A Car

Hilarious video of Chinese men mocking Super Eagles after their defeat to Argentina (Video)

Female Prison Officer Quits Her Job To Become A Porn Star (Photos)

Corpses Discovered In Zurmi Forest In Zamfara (Graphic Photos)

Miss Bum Bum Contest Officially Opens For Women All Around The World

Truck Set On Fire After Killing Family Of Three In Benue (Graphic Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *