Nigerians photoshop Kemi Adeosun into NYSC uniform

Mind blogging report by Premium Times over the weekend revealed that Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, did not participate in the mandatory national service but allegedly obtained a fraudulent exemption certificate years later.

As the certificate issue continues to be a matter of national debate on many social media platform, a photo of Adeosun wearing NYSC uniform as surfaced online.

The Photo of the Minister in NYSC uniform which is believed to have been photo-shopped because going by the report, Adeosun has an exemption letter – That means she didn’t serve but obtained a letter exempting her from the programme. People who apply for exemption, do not wear NYSC uniform.

