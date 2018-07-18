Politics, Trending

Nigerians react, as FG unveils name for National Carrier in UK

Today in Farnborough Airshow, United Kingdom, UK, the Federal Government unveiled the name for the national carrier that would be launched at the end of 2018.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika unveilded the name; ‘Nigeria Air’, and the Deputy Director, Media and Public Affairs of the ministry, James Odaudu, said government came up with the name after it engaged over 400,000 people on social media.

Reacting to the new of the unveiling, Nigerians took to social media to express their stance. As it is for any topic, many people hailed president Muhammadu Buhari for the effort, while some predicted that the National carrier may not work out like others before it.

