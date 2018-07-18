Nigerians react, as FG unveils name for National Carrier in UK

Today in Farnborough Airshow, United Kingdom, UK, the Federal Government unveiled the name for the national carrier that would be launched at the end of 2018.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika unveilded the name; ‘Nigeria Air’, and the Deputy Director, Media and Public Affairs of the ministry, James Odaudu, said government came up with the name after it engaged over 400,000 people on social media.

Reacting to the new of the unveiling, Nigerians took to social media to express their stance. As it is for any topic, many people hailed president Muhammadu Buhari for the effort, while some predicted that the National carrier may not work out like others before it.

Those who totally think the effort of the president is worthwhile

#NigeriaAir since the defunct of #NigeriaAirways is one good move deserve another. A country as huge as that without a national carrier is a dark horse and this is a welcome development. Why wail over it, again? — Bahadur™ (@Bahadurian) July 18, 2018

The reason NLNG is successful is cos the Nigerian Govt doesn’t have major shares and doesn’t run it…If the investors pick competent people to run the National carrier, I see no reason why it shouldn’t be a success especially with Govt owning only 5%… — Y.O. (@yojora) July 18, 2018

And those who think it is a bad idea unveiling it in ‘far awar’ London

Only in Nigeria will you unveil a national carrier in a foreign country and guess what, it does not even have a single aircraft…so what are you unveiling really? A logo.. These Malams have no business running a country. — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) July 18, 2018

Nigeria Air (Nigeria's supposed national carrier) is said to be launched in far awar UK. This is a good news (if true). It is important for Ministry of Aviation to tell us the destinations that will be covered, number of aircraft, type of aircraft & other necessary information. — Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) July 18, 2018