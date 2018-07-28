Trending

Nigerians React as Policemen Shoot SARS Operative Dead after Mistaking him for Kidnapper

 

A fatal mix-up in the Nigerian Police has led to the death of an officer of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in Anambra after he was shot dead by policemen having being mistaken for a kidnapper.

The errant policemen were reportedly guarding a private residence in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Punch reports that the unfortunate SARS operative had accompanied one of his colleagues to effect an arrest at about 4.30 am in the neighbourhood when he met his demise.

A police source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “He (the deceased) accompanied one of his colleagues to somebody’s residence to effect an arrest at about 4.30 am.

“They were handcuffing their suspect when somebody who did not know that they were SARS operatives alerted some policemen on guard in a private residence in the neighbourhood.

“The neighbour had told the policemen that kidnappers were trying to abduct someone.

“As soon as the policemen arrived the scene and saw the SARS operatives, they opened fire at them and gunned down the deceased, thinking they were kidnappers.

“It was minutes after that his colleagues identified him as a SARS operative on special duty,” the source said.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad has reportedly confirmed the incident, which comes at a time of intense scrutiny of the police squad.

For months now Nigerians, particularly on social media have called for the scrapping of SARS following mounting allegations of blatant rights violations.

The unit may yet remain as the Inspector-general of Police Ibrahim idris recently gave his nod to them saying Nigerians complaining are ‘criminally minded’.

Meanwhile, the killing of the hapless SARS operative has triggered reactions from Nigerians, and many couldn’t be less sympathetic…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

