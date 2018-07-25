Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerians react to Buhari’s fastest response ever

President Muhammadu Buhari has been often accused of being indifferent with the plight of Nigerians. On several occassions, Nigerians have cried out about injustice suffered in the hands of some members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Fulani herdsmen, armed bandits on the Abuja – Kaduna road and Boko Haram.

Many Nigerians have said severally that the president’s silence on these issue make them feel like they have no leader. However, the president in a swift response, reacted to news that some All Progressives Congress, APC lost some of its lawmakers to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP which is now the majority party in the senate as a result.

This quick response sparked a lot of reactions amongs some Nigerians on social media, saying the president’s response to the party’s problem has revealed what his priorities are,

See reactions below

 

 

