Nigerians react to news of Nina’s graduation, accuse her of buying her B.Sc degree

Yesterday was a joy for Nina, as she concluded her final exams and is set to be an English graduate of Imo State University.

The reality star has now been attacked and questioned by some of her fans who did the Math behind her sudden graduation.

According to them, few weeks after her departure from the BBN house, Nina got back to school and in less than a month she graduates from school (after studying a 4 year course) and her fans who followed her every step have these to say.

Read their reactions below:

