Nigerians react to PDP’s plan to change name

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has decided to change its name, ThisDay reports.

This, the party says became neccesary after suffering a string of losses in the last four governorship elections – Edo, Ondo, Anambra and Ekiti.

It was also revealed that the procedure will be supervised by deputy speaker, Ike Ekweremadu.

Also, the party hopes that the move will also prevent the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from tagging it as corrupt.

Nigerians have therefore taken to social media to react to the news that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has finally resolved to change its name ahead of the 2019 general election.

Some of the commentators argued that whether the PDP changes its name or not, Nigerians will still see it as what it used to be.

See reactions below

After a String of Governorship Losses

& in a bid to win some "APC big whigs" who gave the name change as a condition, PDP agrees to Change its Name

Sen Ekweremadu to lead committee 🐞PHCN is still called NEPA

Whatever name they choose, it's name and character will remain PDP — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 22, 2018

"We have resolved to change our name"-PDP So, you're no longer responsible for the looting of 1999-2015. Congratulations — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) July 22, 2018

Change of name simply means PDP died before accomplishing its dream of ruling Nigeria for six decades. It only shows arrogance doesn’t pay forever. — Ediong (@Ediong) July 22, 2018

I learnt PDP had a meeting yesterday night and resolve to change their name. PDP or whatever you will call yourself we know you are the same corrupt politicians. Nigerians shine your eyes!!! — ALIYU MINJIBIR (@aliyu_minjibir) July 22, 2018

At the risk of stating the obvious, neutral observers can see that the #OsunAPCGovPrimaries and #OsunPDPGovPrimaries were like night and day. APC is entrenching internal democracy while PDP continues their rigging ways, while attempting to deceive us with a name change. Shame! — Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin (@muyiwag) July 22, 2018