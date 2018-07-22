Politics, Trending

Nigerians react to PDP’s plan to change name

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has decided to change its name, ThisDay reports.

This, the party says became neccesary after suffering a string of losses in the last four governorship elections – Edo, Ondo, Anambra and Ekiti.

It was also revealed that the procedure will be supervised by deputy speaker,  Ike Ekweremadu.

Also,  the party hopes that the move will also prevent the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from tagging it as corrupt.

Nigerians have therefore taken to social media to react to the news that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has finally resolved to change its name ahead of the 2019 general election.

Some of the commentators argued that whether the PDP changes its name or not,  Nigerians will still see it as what it used to be.

See reactions below


