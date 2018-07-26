Nigerians react to Senator’s Melaye’s kidnap, what they said will shock you

Senator Dino Melaye was reportedly kidnapped this morning in Gwagalada on his way to answer his case in court in Lagos.

His colleague, senator Ben Murray Bruce broke the news via his Twitter account, adding that Moses Melaya, Senator Melaye’s brother had given him the information.

Nigerians have however taken to social media to react to the news. While some are of the opinion that the Kogi lawmaker might have been one to stage his own abduction, some others are just plain tired of the various dramas playing out in Nigeria.

See reactions below

I wholeheartedly condemn the abduction of @dino_melaye. I implore those that have kidnapped him to return him home safely to his family and loved ones. I urge the Federal Government to do its job and protect the Nigerian people before it is too late. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 26, 2018

Dino Melaye has been kidnapped on his way to Lokoja. >Ben Bruce Some Moron will still believe this stupidity. — Ibrahim Ijaola (@ijaola_ibrahim) July 26, 2018

Another day, another Dino Melaye headline — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) July 26, 2018

Plot twist… What if Dino Melaye planned his own kidnap just to gain public sympathy? — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) July 26, 2018

Who will rescue Dino Melaye? This man has been shouting that his life is in danger.

The police ignored him,withdrew his security & APC herdsmen mocked him saying he faked his neckbrace. Did he also fake his own kidnap?! — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) July 26, 2018

Similar case, Saraki was on his way to honor police invitation, before police blocked him. Dino on his way to court, but was abducted. This a Nollywood script similar to neck brace story. Please look for another script. — olatunji k abiodun (@ABIE4REAL) July 26, 2018

Who has now kidnapped Dino Melaye? Can't y'all corrupt politicians just get along? — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) July 26, 2018

Dino Melaye said to be abducted on the way to court today.

Condolences to his family. I have deep concerns as to why anyone would abduct a man already going to face the law.

And I also hope this is not a self-arranged kidnap to avoid court. Oh Nigeria.

The drama never ends. — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) July 26, 2018