Nigerians react to Senator’s Melaye’s kidnap, what they said will shock you

Senator Dino Melaye was reportedly kidnapped this morning in Gwagalada on his way to answer his case in court in Lagos.

His colleague, senator Ben Murray Bruce broke the news via his Twitter account, adding that Moses Melaya, Senator Melaye’s brother had given him the information.

Nigerians have however taken to social media to react to the news. While some are of the opinion that the Kogi lawmaker might have been one to stage his own abduction, some others are just plain tired of the various dramas playing out in Nigeria.

See reactions below

