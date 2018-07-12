Nigerians throw mud at Oshiomole over statement about PDP members

The National chairman of APC Adams Oshiomole took to his twitter handle today to reveal that plans are underway by APC to purge out all PDP members occupying important positions in federal agencies. This apparently didn’t go down well with Nigerians as they called him out. What he said; “We are aware that even as at today, we still have a lot of PDP people occupying very important positions in federal agencies. We will do everything possible to purge these elements out of the system because we are a party of change” – APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole — APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) July 12, 2018



See reactions below

You want to purge the agencies not because those people are corrupt or in effective but because they’re not members of your party, i keep asking myself, how did we get here?

How did this great nation Nigeria get to this point? — Frank (@Frankmezor) July 12, 2018

This is one of the many irresponsible comments from an irresponsible leader I’ve ever heard. What happened to freedom of association as enshrined in our constitution? Its really a shame where we find ourselves as a country. — Kerenado (@keren_akpan) July 12, 2018

Stop purging people and starts purging issues.. there are too many things confronting the federation presently — Joseph Might (@JosephMight2) July 12, 2018

So disengaging Hardworking Non-Members of your Party in federal agencies is the greatest issue facing this government now??? — Gozie.. (@achigorgoggle) July 12, 2018

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 party of blood taste, party of maiming, party that subject us to abjected poverty. #redcardtoApc&PDP, dollar equivalent to naira, fuel @45 all na wash. My PVC my long whip. — sexy mamalicious (@Cyndyekechukwu1) July 12, 2018

Nigeria/federal govt does not belong to the APC or PDP or any other political party, ethnicity or religion and so, the APC & indeed Oshiomole should know and grow up. Even in one party states, diverse interests form the govt as long as there`s a common goal, which is development. — Jacobson Bright (@JacobsonBright1) July 12, 2018

Are sure you are a true Democrat? PDP did not tolerate opposition during their own time and you APC is not doing otherwise either. Bed of the same feathers, that’s all the people politicians are. — Oluchukwu (@MOluyorji) July 12, 2018

Myopic in nature. So Mr Oshiomile the simple fact that they are not card carrying members of the APC gives you and the FG right to sack and send them to the labour market. Nigeria is not a one party state. @hrw @StateDept @CIJ_ICJ @segalink @UNHumanRights take note. — Seal & Marines (@joshseal5) July 12, 2018

Can you read your tweet, ruling party preaching division, hatred & disrespect to freedom of speech, it’s sad that Nigerians fell for APC destructive & destabilization propaganda, freedom of speech & criticism should be the pillar to strengthen your rule, what a big SHAME to APC — Strong Truth (@strong_truth) July 12, 2018

Meaning: As a federal civil servant, u either join APC or u loose ur job.

APC, well-done! — Edith Cole (@ed4glory) July 12, 2018

Mr chairman u were once in PDP and they made you their NLC president now u are in APC and u are saying this…I sorry for you Oga!!! — Ejekanonu Benjamin Chukwudum (@ejekanonu) July 12, 2018