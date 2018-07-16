Nigerians troll Apostle Suleman over Ekiti election prophesy

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, had prophesied before the Ekiti election, that the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP would floor the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Suleman was quoted to have said “God told me expressly that APC is finished in Nigeria & you will see how God will disgrace them in Ekiti. They will lose heavily.” However, at the end of the election, the APC’s Kayode Fayemi beat PDP’s Olusola Eleka, which means the prophecy failed.

Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie and many other Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the prophecy.

See reactions

Some people are rushing to pass judgement on apostle Suleiman. The events in ekiti are far from being over. God's word NEVER Fails. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) July 16, 2018

God told me expressly that APC is finished in Nigeria & you will see how God will disgrace them in Ekiti. They will lose heavily~Apostle Suleiman May 2018 A “Pastor” who is not in talking terms with God but who continues to lie with God’s name.

God will continue to disgrace them pic.twitter.com/NSk8IiDtxv — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 15, 2018

May God forgive Apostle Suleiman as per his Ekiti’s guber election result. May he receive grace to see clearly again, IJN, Amen. Pastor concentrate on salvation and holiness, leave politics — Woye (@woye1) July 15, 2018

Apostle Suleiman has come with his antics. He was very categorical about his prophesy, there was nothing like if the PDP is not careful. Such a shame we can't own up. — John Adigwu (@adigwu_john) July 16, 2018

That means Apostle Suleiman is not communicating with God, he does so with the devil, hence devil is the father of all liars. God doesn't fail! — ιncoммυnιcado (@FarooqImam) July 16, 2018

I can't understand the way we mock God in 9ja

1. "God has expressly told me APC will be disgraced in Ekiti" – Apostle Suleiman

God told me to congratulate you as you will succeed me" – Fayose

God said APC & PDP should jointly present me in 2019" – Pastor Okotie. #Godhavemercy — Tobi Oyedokun (@signaturetobi2) July 16, 2018