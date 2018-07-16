Metro News, Trending

Nigerians troll Apostle Suleman over Ekiti election prophesy

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, had prophesied before the Ekiti election, that the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP would floor the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Suleman was quoted to have said “God told me expressly that APC is finished in Nigeria & you will see how God will disgrace them in Ekiti. They will lose heavily.” However, at the end of the election, the APC’s Kayode Fayemi beat PDP’s Olusola Eleka, which means the prophecy failed.

Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie and many other Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the prophecy.

See reactions

https://twitter.com/ijaola_ibrahim/status/1018595014652366849

 


You may also like

Buhari should bury his head in shame – Fayose on Ekiti polls

#EkitiPolls: I am Peter Ayodele Fayose , I don’t lose battles and I will not lose this, Fayose says as he heads to court

25 Persons Dead, 90 Houses Destroyed As Flood Batters Katsina State

#EkitiPolls: Fayose ‘allegedly’ books a plane ticket to Paris to avoid jail – Presidential aide

‘I have been given a red card, I’m a free man’ – Ortom says as he dumps APC

Angry villagers kill almost 300 crocodiles in revenge killings

Its a lie!!! Nigerian army debunks reports 23 Nigerian soldiers are missing after Boko Haram ambush

Volpi to pay 60% of $600m while Tinubu to pay 20% owed to Ansbury : London Court of International Arbitration Rules – Oando not involved

#EkitiPolls: What happened in Ekiti in 2014 and 2018 is wrong – Doyin Okupe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *