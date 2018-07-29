Nigerians worry about Wizkid’s health after new video with Diddy

Nigerian Twitter has expressed concern about Wizkid’s health after American music mogul, Diddy shared a video of himself and the Starboy late last night.

Although the widely celebrated singer has never been on the chubby side, Nigerians worry he looks frail and sickly.

See their reactions:

Wizkid looks sick in this video 😭 pic.twitter.com/gthbclXTrw — BMAX (@OfficialBmax) July 27, 2018

Let’s try to ignore those subtitles first.

But is everything okay with Wizkid?

He doesn’t look so good. https://t.co/PZCRiGVbt8 — Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) July 28, 2018

Let’s try to ignore those subtitles first.

But is everything okay with Wizkid?

He doesn’t look so good. https://t.co/PZCRiGVbt8 — Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) July 28, 2018

Wizkid needs to slow down for real. He’s not looking as fresh as he used to and in that video with Diddy, something is a bit off with him. It’s probably just exhaustion and chronic fatigue. Hope he’s ok and gets much needed rest when he can. This life Na only once oooo. — 👑 DaddyMo 👑 🚀 (@officialdaddymo) July 28, 2018

Okay, but see, is Wizkid okay?

Because if there’s anybody we have to care for, it’s Wiz. — Tolulope (@tolusaba) July 28, 2018

Be like say Wizkid no dey chop. — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) July 28, 2018

Wizkid is growing lean and drying down 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — HQ QUARTERS (@tuace) July 27, 2018

Leave a Comment…

comments