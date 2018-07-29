Nigerians worry about Wizkid’s health after new video with Diddy

Nigerian Twitter has expressed concern about Wizkid’s health after American music mogul, Diddy shared a video of himself and the Starboy late last night.
I’m coming home! 🇳🇬 @wizkidayo pic.twitter.com/MN46Fykyva
— Diddy (@Diddy) July 27, 2018
Although the widely celebrated singer has never been on the chubby side, Nigerians worry he looks frail and sickly.
Wizkid looks sick in this video 😭 pic.twitter.com/gthbclXTrw
— BMAX (@OfficialBmax) July 27, 2018
Let’s try to ignore those subtitles first.
But is everything okay with Wizkid?
He doesn’t look so good. https://t.co/PZCRiGVbt8
— Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) July 28, 2018
Wizkid needs to slow down for real. He’s not looking as fresh as he used to and in that video with Diddy, something is a bit off with him. It’s probably just exhaustion and chronic fatigue.
Hope he’s ok and gets much needed rest when he can.
This life Na only once oooo.
— 👑 DaddyMo 👑 🚀 (@officialdaddymo) July 28, 2018
Okay, but see, is Wizkid okay?
Because if there’s anybody we have to care for, it’s Wiz.
— Tolulope (@tolusaba) July 28, 2018
Be like say Wizkid no dey chop.
— Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) July 28, 2018
Wizkid is growing lean and drying down 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
— HQ QUARTERS (@tuace) July 27, 2018
