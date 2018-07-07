Politics, Trending

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun allegedly forged NYSC Certificate – Reports

Kemi Adeosun, Nigeria’s Finance Minister according to recent report did not participate in the mandatory one-year national youth service scheme.

Premium Times reports that Adeosun forged an exemption certificate many years after graduation. She parades a purported NYSC exemption certificate, which was issued in September 2009, granting her exemption from the mandatory service on account of age.

Here is the scoop

After graduating from the Polytechnic of East London in 1989, at the age of 22 and the institution changed name to University of East London in 1992.  Mrs Adeosun has her certificate issued in the new name.Having graduated at 22, it is obligatory for Mrs Adeosun to participate in the one-year national service, for her to qualify for any job in Nigeria.

Adeosun who studied Applied Economics and still Folakemi Oguntomoju, at the time, did not return to Nigeria to serve but pursued a fast-paced career in the British public and private sectors. When she eventually returned to Nigeria in 2002, Mrs Adeosun still did not deem it necessary to participate in the NYSC scheme. She simply accepted a job offer at a private firm, Chapel Hill Denham.

However, ostensibly concerned that she might run into trouble for skipping the mandatory scheme, Mrs Adeosun, sometime in 2009, procured a fake exemption certificate, Premium Times reports.

Officials of the scheme said  NYSC does not issue exemption certificate to anyone who, like the minister, graduates before turning 30.


You may also like

My daughter almost cried after reading negative comments about me on social media – Femi Adesina

Woman swept away by sea waves found unconscious one year later on the same beach

Minister Of Finance, Kemi Adeosun Forged NYSC Certificate

“Only a primitive cow-loving herdsman can appoint a low class misfit with a forged NYSC certificate as Min.of Finance” – FFK

Mark Zuckerberg becomes third-richest in the world

20 year old Nigerian student commits suicide in her hotel room in UK

Protest As Man Kills His Own Sister After Quarrel With Wife Over ‘Pot Of Soup’

Catholic Priest Disguises As A Beggar In Anambra (See What Happened Next)

Man Sentenced To Jail After Professing Love For Female Lawmaker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *