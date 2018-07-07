Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun allegedly forged NYSC Certificate – Reports

Kemi Adeosun, Nigeria’s Finance Minister according to recent report did not participate in the mandatory one-year national youth service scheme.

Premium Times reports that Adeosun forged an exemption certificate many years after graduation. She parades a purported NYSC exemption certificate, which was issued in September 2009, granting her exemption from the mandatory service on account of age.

Here is the scoop

After graduating from the Polytechnic of East London in 1989, at the age of 22 and the institution changed name to University of East London in 1992. Mrs Adeosun has her certificate issued in the new name.Having graduated at 22, it is obligatory for Mrs Adeosun to participate in the one-year national service, for her to qualify for any job in Nigeria.

Adeosun who studied Applied Economics and still Folakemi Oguntomoju, at the time, did not return to Nigeria to serve but pursued a fast-paced career in the British public and private sectors. When she eventually returned to Nigeria in 2002, Mrs Adeosun still did not deem it necessary to participate in the NYSC scheme. She simply accepted a job offer at a private firm, Chapel Hill Denham.

However, ostensibly concerned that she might run into trouble for skipping the mandatory scheme, Mrs Adeosun, sometime in 2009, procured a fake exemption certificate, Premium Times reports.

Officials of the scheme said NYSC does not issue exemption certificate to anyone who, like the minister, graduates before turning 30.